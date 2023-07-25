A grouch read his obituary in the newspaper while he was still alive. Unable to see any humor in that, the grouch approached the editor, complaining loudly.
The editor apologized. It was purely a clerical error, he said. The grouch would not accept that, so the editor in exasperation, to resolve the problem said, “tomorrow I will list your name in the birth column and give you a fresh start on life.” Does that satisfy you?
Paul, in Romans 6:1-11, indicates that Baptism symbolizes death and burial with Christ. Being raised up from the waters symbolizes newness of life. Paul asks if we are to continue in sin, that grace may about.
“By no means!” (v. 2). The death we die we die to sin, but the life we live, we live for God. Today we focus on the Christian’s new life in Christ. Something wonderful has happened to death and to us.
We are dead to Sin as revealed in verses 2-5. When Christ died, we died also. That is to say, Jesus remembered us on his cross at Calvary and took our sin to death with him. Sin can never again be our master.
In Romans 6, Paul uses baptism by water to illustrate this in both an exact and figurative way. When we trust Christ for our salvation, we are immediately born into God’s family and receive the Holy Spirit as indicated in Romans 8:16. Thus do we have a new relationship to sin. We are dead to sin.
We are Alive in Christ in verses 6-10. Christianity is a living religion, not a dead one. The way to become a Christian is death, but it is a death that leads to life. It is the way of self-denial, which is the ending of all self-effort and self-centeredness.
When that happens real life is received as a gracious gift of God. Once sin was a rotten master, but now Christ is our wonderful savior.
Where sin made us dead, Christ has made us alive again. Paul sees this and says, “I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer l who live, but it is Christ who lives in me” (Gal. 2:19-20). It is part of Paul’s in Christ” relationship that we find when we join our lives to Jesus. That theme permeates Pau’s writings. He returns to it in every letter. So far as Paul is concerned this “in Christ” relationship has two sides to it: Christ lives in us. We live in him.
Come Alive in Christ. How can we be dead and alive at the same time? An elderly Christian walked closely to the Lord he loved and was approached by a stranger who wanted to challenge the idea.
“I have notice,” the stranger said, “that sometimes you say Christ lives in you and sometimes you say you live in him. Which is it? It surely cannot be both.”
The elderly believer picked up a piece of firewood form the hearth and placed it among some burning embers. He said, “You can see that I have put this wood in the fire. I leave it there for just few minutes and will catch fire.”
He said, “You can see that the wood is the fire, but the fire is also in the wood. “So it is in Christ. We are the same time dead to sin and alive to Christ.
Thank you for reading!
