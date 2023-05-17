Rafe Mata and Andon Mata - West Rusk

Rafe Mata, the offensive coordinator at West Rusk since 2019, was tapped this week to be the new athletic director and head football coach. He is pictured with son Andon Mata who graduates this year and will run track at the University of Houston. 

 Contributed Photo

Rafe Mata is taking over as Athletic Director and the head football coach at West Rusk ISD. The Board of Trustees made it official in their regular meeting on Monday after a three-week search for a new coach in the wake of Nick Harrison's departure to Bullard Brook Hill.

Mata came on as the offensive coordinator for the Raiders in 2019 and this will be his first go-around as a head football coach.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription