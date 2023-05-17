Rafe Mata is taking over as Athletic Director and the head football coach at West Rusk ISD. The Board of Trustees made it official in their regular meeting on Monday after a three-week search for a new coach in the wake of Nick Harrison's departure to Bullard Brook Hill.
Mata came on as the offensive coordinator for the Raiders in 2019 and this will be his first go-around as a head football coach.
"Looking at what Coach Harrison was able to do, what Coach Frazier was able to do before that—they kind of set everything in motion," says Mata. "Now it's a deal where we just come in and focus on the kids. Our administration is great....It's always about making the kids better. Not just as athletes but as better people. To be able to take that over and continue it I think is a big deal. It's something I'm blessed with."
In the last four years Mata got to coach his son Andon, who's graduating and moving on to run track at the University of Houston, leaving big shoes to fill in the quarterback spot. Mata doesn't know yet who's taking over that role, but he says they've got several talented and competitive kids eyeing it for next year. Whoever it ends up being, he's encouraged them to make it their own. "We want you to take over. You're going to control the offense and it may not look the same way [Andon] did it," Mata has told them.
The future looks bright for the Raiders football program. Mata noted that while they're losing a strong group of seniors, they have a lot of seasoned returners on defense and an impressive JV group coming in after winning district last season.
During the last two years, West Rusk has had a 23-4 overall record and advanced to the 3A-Division II regional semifinals twice in a row.
Before coming to West Rusk, Mata coached at Kilgore for nine years. He's also coached Baylor University and the University of Houston.