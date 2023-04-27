Excited students and the members of the New London community gathered in the West Rusk High School gymnasium to watch alum Tyree Wilson get drafted as the 7th overall pick for the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

Anticipation grew between each pick, with the crowd's rumbles growing louder every time a name was announced and it wasn't Wilson's. A few wanted the Houston Texans to pick him so he'd be closer to home but as the draft reached Las Vegas' turn and everyone in the room realized that Wilson, a former West Rusk Raider and most recently a Texas Tech Red Raider, could become a Raider again, the moment felt serendipitous. The room erupted into cheers and hollers when Wilson's NFL dream officially came true.

