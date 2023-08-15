Tatum: The Tatum Lady Eagles went 8-1 overall at the Central Heights tournament from Thursday to Saturday and finished in second place. Karly Stroud and Kamdyn Scott both earned All Tournament honors. The tournament began with pool play on Thursday where Tatum defeated Normangee (25-16, 25-11), Hardin (25-14, 25-11) and Huntington (25-9, 25-16). In Friday’s round of pool play, Tatum handled Christian Home School Athletics (CHSA) (25-4, 25-11), Buna (25-21, 25-16) and Gladewater (25-13, 25-13). Moving into bracket play on Saturday, Tatum took a 2-0 win over Brook Hill (25-18, 25-16) and 2-1 win over Lorena (20-25, 25-11, 25-17) to earn their spot in the championship game against Leon (22-25, 13-25). Against Brook Hill, Tatum’s highlights were Bradley (three kills, two blocks), Stroud (one assist, six digs, two aces), Jones (seven kills), Milam (11 assists, two kills, three digs, one ace), Foster (one assist, five kills, 10 digs), Barker (14 assists, one kill, two digs), Scott (one assists, nine kills, one block, five digs), Jacobs (one assists, two kills, one dig) and Brown (one kill, one ace). Against Lorena, their highlights were Bradley (three kills, dive digs), Stroud (two assists, 14 digs, one ace), Jacobs (14 digs, one ace), Milam (15 assists, eight digs), Caitlyn Jones (one ace), Foster (seven kills, two blocks, four digs), Barker (13 assists, three digs, one ace), Scott (14 kills), nine digs), Katelyn Jacobs (one kill, two digs) and Brown (one kill, one dig, one ace). Against Leon, a 2A state semi-finalist last year, Tatum’s outstanding players were Bradley (three kills, five digs), Stroud (three assists, one kill, 10 digs), Jones (three kills, one dig), Milam (one assists, five digs), Foster (five kills, one block, nine digs, one ace), Barker (ive assists, one kill, four digs, one ace), Scott (three kills, one block, two digs) and Katelyn Jacobs (one kill, one block, three digs). Tatum has won eight of their first 10 games of the season. Their next one will be at home against Carthage on Tuesday. Overton: The Lady Mustangs hosted an invitational on Thursday and Saturday where they went 3-0 in pool play and came third overall in the gold bracket. During Thursday’s pool play they defeated Christian Heritage (25-20, 25-10), Tyler King’s Academy (25-12, 25-21) and Leverett’s Chapel (25-14, 25-18). Highlights of the day for Overton were Kaylee Stephens (33 assists, 11 digs, 10 aces), Catherine Dennis (19 kills, 38 digs, four blocks), Kayla Nobles (14 kills, 30 digs, seven aces) Ja’Miya O’Neal (six kills, 29 digs) and Halle Mayfield (two kills, 30 digs, 11 aces). On Saturday they lost to Tyler HEAT (24-26, 18-25) which moved them into the third-place game against Christian Heritage (25-19, 25-20). Overton’s outstanding players for Saturday were Dennis (20 kills, two blocks, 26 digs, one assists and two aces), Nobles (14 kills, one block, 22 digs, two aces), Stephens (33 assists, six digs, three kills, three aces) and Mayfield (two kills, 21 digs, three aces). In between their tournament, the Lady Mustangs traveled to Leverett’s Chapel on Friday for a regular game. They defeated the Lady Lions in three sets (25-18, 25-11, 27-25). Overton’s highlights were Nobles (12 kills, 13 digs, two blocks, one ace), Dennis (seven kills, 14 digs, one block, one assist, six aces) and Stephens (17 assist, two digs, seven aces). LC’s highlights were Jayden Pierson (one ace, three kills, two digs), Jasmin Chavez (four aces, 10 kills, one block, one assist, six digs), Alyvia Page (one ace, one kill, one block, 10 assists, three digs), EmmaLeigh Stroman (one ace, one kill, four digs) and Isaira Avalos (one ace, five digs). Overton will travel to West Rusk on Tuesday. Leverett’s Chapel: The LC Lady Lions took second in the silver bracket at Overton’s tournament on Saturday, first defeating Trinity School of Texas (25-18, 25-20) and falling to King’s Academy in the final (18-25, 26-28). Their outstanding players for Saturday were Stroman (three aces, three kills, two assists, six digs), Pierson (five aces, 16 kills, one block, one assist, 12 digs), Chavez (five aces, 15 kills, five digs, one block, one assist), Page (one ace, five kills, 17 assists, three digs), Avalos (four aces, four kills, one assist, six digs) and Alison Riley (two aces, one assist, four digs). During pool play on Thursday, LC beat King’s Academy (19-25, 25-20, 13-15) and lost to Christian Heritage (10-25, 19-25). On Tuesday, LC will host Gladewater. Henderson: Henderson took on a very competitive tournament in Garland featuring 5A and 6A schools from Friday to Saturday. On Friday lost to Sachse (16-25, 18-25) and lost to Heritage (17-25, 21-25). On Saturday they fell to White Oak in two sets (23-25, 10-25). Next up for Henderson is a dual match against Hallsville and Lufkin on Tuesday at Hallsville High School. West Rusk: The Lady Raiders placed third in the Bronze B division of the Tyler Tournament, recording wins against Chapel Hill (25-19, 25-22), Beckville (25-22, 17-25, 25-23), White (Dallas) (FF) and Jacksonville (20-25, 26-24, 25-22). West Rusk’s most valuable player for the tournament was Carlie Buckner who recorded 10 aces, 54 kills and 64 digs. West Rusk’s other outstanding players were Alexa Gibson (11 aces, 158 digs), Hannah Haffner (11 aces, 30 kills, nine blocks), Kamyah Lacy (30 kills), Irelind Hunt (24 kills, seven blocks), Bella Mata (151 assists, 84 digs) and Keke Murphy (79 digs). West Rusk will host Overton on Tuesday and then a tournament from Thursday to Saturday. Carlisle: The Lady Indians competed in a tournament at Cross Roads from Thursday to Saturday where they recorded wins against Grapeland (25-9, 25-8) and Milford (25-10, 25-17) and close losses to Miller Grove (25-21, 24-26, 12-15), Cross Roads (25-27, 16-25), Arp (22-25, 26-24, 7-15) and Kemp (17-25, 25-23, 11-15). Carlisle will host Cumberland Academy on Tuesday.
Tatum: