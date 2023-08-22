Overton: The Lady Mustangs won the gold bracket at the West Rusk tournament with a 2-0 victory over Grace School of Tyler on Saturday (25-18, 25-20). Their tournament record was 6-1, with their only loss being to Grace during pool play on Thursday. Overton opened bracket play on Saturday with a 2-0 win over West Rusk (25-16, 25-20) and a 2-0 win over Beckville in the semi-finals (25-12, 25-21).
Outstanding players for the day were Kayla Nobles (20 kills, 30 digs, 10 blocks, two assists, four aces), Ja’Miya O’Neal (21 kills, 33 digs, one assist), Catherine Dennis (25 kills, 45 kills, 10 blocks, two assists, five aces) and Kaylee Stevens (two kills, 21 digs, 56 assists, three aces).
The Lady Mustangs are 12-3 overall and will host San Augustine on Tuesday. They’re set for another tournament at Kerens starting on Thursday.
Leverett’s Chapel placed third in the silver bracket at West Rusk with a 2-0 win over Union Grove (25-23, 25-15). They opened bracket play with a win over Trinity (25-9, 25-11) and a loss to Cumberland (12-25, 17-25).
Outstanding players for LC on Saturday were Jayden Pierson (eight kills, three aces and three digs), Alison Riley (eight aces), Alyvia Page (four kills, one dig) and Jasmin Chavez (nine kills, seven aces and one dig).
Carlisle won the consolation game in the silver bracket with a win over Hawkins (22-25, 25-19, 26-24).
In the JV bracket, West Rusk placed second overall and Carlisle captured third.
Tatum: The Lady Eagles placed second in the gold bracket at the Lufkin Tournament on Saturday and Kamdyn Scott and Kaysen Foster were both named All Tournament. The tournament final came down to a close loss against Madisonville (21-25, 21-5).
During pool play on Thursday and Friday the Lady Eagles went 5-1 with wins over Gladewater (25-12, 25-11), Houston Bellaire (15-25, 25-17, 26-24), Splendora (25-8, 25-16), Jacksonville (25-7, 25-13) and White Oak (25-21, 25-14) and a loss to Madisonville (25-21, 25-21).
Tatum’s JV1 team captured the gold bracket in the JV tournament.
Tatum will host Neches and Pine Tree on Tuesday.
Henderson: The Lady Lions won the silver bracket at the Vandal Volleyball Invitational at Van High School on Saturday. They defeated Lone Oak in the final game in three sets, 20-25, 25-12 and 25-21.
Highlights of that game were Libby Rockey (one ace, 14 digs), Kate Charlo (three aces, 20 kills, seven digs), Mary Ella Hampton (25 assists, one kill, three digs), Nolyn Norris (two aces, six kills, 10 digs), Preslie Costlow (one assist, one kill, three blocks, five digs), Greenlee Goodwin (one kill, four blocks), Chloe Ellis (eight digs) and Tara McNew (five digs).
The Lady Lions will travel to Marshall on Tuesday to play a dual game against Jefferson and the home team.