Tatum 4, Sabine 3 - Bi-District 3A-15/16: CARTHAGE - The Tatum Eagles completed a Bi-District sweep in extra innings on Friday. They scored three runs when Kody Hines singled in the top of the second and held that lead until the bottom of the seventh where Sabine tied it up. Sabine had one runner on base when Landen Tovar struck out the third batter swinging to send them into an eighth inning.
Truitt Anthony tripled in the top of the eighth and scored their fourth run on a passed ball.
Tovar pitched seven innings, allowing nine hits and three runs, walking one and striking out two. Carson Gonzalez pitched one inning in relief, walking one and striking out one.
In game one on Thursday, Anthony led the Eagles to a shutout 2-0 victory, pitching seven innings, allowing no hits, walking six and striking out five.
The Eagles scored their only two runs in the bottom of the first. Levi Lister drew a walk, advanced to second on Camron Redwine's single, advanced to third on another single by Anthony and both Lister and Redwine scored on a single by Landen Tovar. Anthony went 2-for-3 at the plate for the most hits.
The Eagles will play Winnsboro for the Area series, beginning with a Thursday game at Winnsboro. Game two will be at home. A potential game three will be held at Carter Field on Saturday in Tyler.
West Rusk 1, Hughes Spring 0 - Bi-District 3A-15/16: TYLER - Jimmie Harper threw a shutout to secure game two and the Bi-District title for West Rusk on Saturday. He pitched seven innings, allowing two hits, walking zero and striking out eight with 76 pitches.
Hughes Spring's Kord Johnson went 6.2 innings, allowing six hits and one run, walking two and striking out five.
Cole Jackson led the Raiders in hits, going 2-for-3 at the plate. He doubled in the bottom of the seventh and scored when Jason Reasoner hit a walk-off double. The Raiders were also perfect on the field, committing no errors. Xander Mason had the most chances with ten.
It was 9-5 West Rusk in game one on Friday at Spring Hill. Will Jackson started on the pitcher's mound and lasted four innings, allowing six hits and three runs, walking one and striking out four. Kullen Tavarez and Cole Jackson pitched two and one innings in relief, respectively.
Will Jackson, Harper, Mason, Jaxon Farquhar, Darren Nix, Clayton Keith and Carson Martin each had one hit, including a triple by Nix. Mason led in RBI with three.
The Raiders' Area round series will be against Harmony. Game three will take place in Elysian Fields on Friday and game two on Saturday in Longview.
Henderson 0, Hudson 6 - Bi-District 4A-17/18: HENDERSON - The Lions' season ended with two playoff games on Friday at home. They came close in game one with pitcher Brian Biggs allowing no runs for seven innings, but they couldn't get runners home in the bottom of the seventh, sending them into extra innings. The Hornets picked up three runs to take the 3-0 victory.
Overton 6, Frankston 8 - Bi-District 2A-19/20: RUSK - Overton almost had it in game two of their Bi-District doubleheader against Frankston on Thursday. They were leading 6-3 when Frankston rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh. Frankston also won the first game of the evening 11-1 for a bi-district sweep.
Rylan Holleman pitched 6.2 innings for Overton, surrendering two runs, striking out four and walking four. They had 11 hits overall, led by Isaiah Hawkins who went 3-for-4 at the plate. Hawkins, Holleman and Bryce Still each hit a double and Still led in total RBI with two.
Frankston opened game one with seven runs in the first inning. Hawkins scored their only run in the top of the second when Sawyer Rogers grounded out.
Overton had four hits in that game with Hawkins leading with two. Mason Rowe and Holleman both hit singles.
The Mustangs ended their season 11-11 overall and 11-7 in district.