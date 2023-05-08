Tatum 4, Sabine 3 - Bi-District 3A-15/16: CARTHAGE - The Tatum Eagles completed a Bi-District sweep in extra innings on Friday. They scored three runs when Kody Hines singled in the top of the second and held that lead until the bottom of the seventh where Sabine tied it up. Sabine had one runner on base when Landen Tovar struck out the third batter swinging to send them into an eighth inning.

Truitt Anthony tripled in the top of the eighth and scored their fourth run on a passed ball.

