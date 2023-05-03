Henderson 7, Gilmer 6 - District 17-4A: The Lions wrapped up district play with a victory and earned a fourth-place playoff berth.
They were behind 6-5 going into the bottom of the seventh where Dashawn Jackson hit a walk-off single while the bases were loaded. Jackson went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Henderson in hits. He also earned the pitching victory, coming in as relief for J.J. Pickens for five innings where he allowed four hits and two runs and struck out four. Pickens went two innings, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out three.
Henderson had ten hits overall. Aden Butler and Jacob Medford had two each, including doubles.
The first two games of their 4A-17/18 Bi-District round will take place on Friday at Henderson, with a possible game three scheduled for Saturday at Hudson.
Tatum 13, Douglass 2 - Non-conference: The Eagles hosted Douglass for a playoff warm-up game and cruised to an early, fifth-inning victory. In the fourth inning alone they tallied nine runs with singles by Levi Lister, Truitt Anthony and Carson Gonzalez as well as triples by Kohen Keifer and Landen Tovar. They had 10 hits overall and with Lister, Tovar and Keifer getting two each. They also committed no fielding errors and Camron Redwine had the most chances with six. They stole seven bases with Cooper Whiteus leading with three stolen bases.
Tovar started on the mound and gave up one hit and no runs over three innings, struck out two and walked one. Gonzalez and Keifer pitched in relief.
The Eagles will play Sabine for the 3A-15/16 Bi-District playoff round from Thursday to Saturday. All games will be at Jim Reeves Memorial Field in Carthage.
West Rusk 6, Rusk 5 - Non-conference: The Raiders rallied with four runs in the seventh inning to win their playoff warm-up game on Friday. They entered that inning trailing Rusk by 2-5. Jason Reasoner and Xander Mason both hit singles and Will Jackson and Jimmie Harper both hit doubles in that inning. Jaxon Farquhar also drew a walk and Darren Nix reached on an error that also allowed Mason to score their sixth run.
Kullen Tavarez started for the Raiders and lasted two innings, surrendering one run on two hits, walking one and striking out four. Carson McCarthy, Harper and Cole Jackson pitched in relief.
Mason Trowbridge pitched two and third innings for Rusk, allowing zero hits and one run and striking out two.
West Rusk will play Hughes Springs in the 3A-15/16 Bi-District round with game one on Friday at Spring Hill and games two and three (if necessary) on Saturday at Tyler Legacy.
Carlisle 3, Hawkins 2 - District 19-2A: Solid pitching by Levi Wooten helped lead Carlisle to victory for their district finale. Wooten surrendered two runs on three hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out two.
Jonathan Nix led Carlisle in hits, going 3-for-3 at the plate. Joseph Mejia and Kollen Sartain had one hit each. The Indians were also perfect on the field and Sartain had the most chances with 10.
Carlisle ended district play with a 7-11 record and 8-14 overall.
Leverett's Chapel 4, Union Grove 13 - District 19-2A: The LC Lions were leading 4-2 after two innings with Alec Vickers, Dequincy Brown and Raymond Espinosa driving in runs in the second. Union Grove pulled away for good with four runs in the third and five more in the fourth.
LC had eight hits overall, led by Espinosa who hit two doubles going 2-for-4 at the plate.
Dylan Harris started for LC, lasting three innings where he allowed six runs and eight hits and struck out one. Carson Ford and Espinosa pitched in relief, throwing three and two-thirds innings and one-third of an inning respectively.
The LC Lions earned the title for District 1A-19 with their two victories over Union Hill this season. They will have a playoff warm-up game against Chester on Friday at Huntington High School. Their Bi-District series will take place on May 13.