Henderson 7, Gilmer 6 - District 17-4A: The Lions wrapped up district play with a victory and earned a fourth-place playoff berth.

They were behind 6-5 going into the bottom of the seventh where Dashawn Jackson hit a walk-off single while the bases were loaded. Jackson went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Henderson in hits. He also earned the pitching victory, coming in as relief for J.J. Pickens for five innings where he allowed four hits and two runs and struck out four. Pickens went two innings, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out three.

