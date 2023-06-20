The Tatum 12U All-Stars persevered despite scorching temperatures to go undefeated in their Dixie League district championship tournament over the weekend. Playing at home at Eagles Nest Park, Tatum defeated Troup 16-1 and West Rusk by 11-6 on day one of the four-team tournament. They won 12-3 over Troup on day two in the championship game.

Head coach Ted Reeves said it was an exciting, fun tournament for the kids despite the grueling heat. “The kids really stepped up the challenge,” Reeves said proudly. He noted that the team had all three things they needed to win: solid pitching, fielding and hitting. “The whole team did an outstanding job. There was maybe one error made the whole tournament.”

