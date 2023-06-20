The Tatum 12U All-Stars persevered despite scorching temperatures to go undefeated in their Dixie League district championship tournament over the weekend. Playing at home at Eagles Nest Park, Tatum defeated Troup 16-1 and West Rusk by 11-6 on day one of the four-team tournament. They won 12-3 over Troup on day two in the championship game.
Head coach Ted Reeves said it was an exciting, fun tournament for the kids despite the grueling heat. “The kids really stepped up the challenge,” Reeves said proudly. He noted that the team had all three things they needed to win: solid pitching, fielding and hitting. “The whole team did an outstanding job. There was maybe one error made the whole tournament.”
Reeves highlighted strong pitching by Cole Whelan, Gunner Dicks and Jett Sorenson as well as a tremendous performance by Elijah Williams, who got on base nearly every at-bat and hit a two-run homer in the championship game.
The Tatum team, along with the second-place Troup team, will head to New Caney, Texas for their regional tournament on the weekend of July 1.
The West Rusk 12U team placed third overall. They defeated Chapel Hill 12-2 on Saturday and lost to Tatum and then to Troup by 6-2.
“We had a couple of mental errors against some well-rounded Tatum and Troup teams,” said West Rusk’s head coach Brian Clark. “ Don’t let the scores fool you. They were great teams and I predict both will do great things in regionals. We had chances against both and we just didn’t capitalize on them as much as the other teams.”
Clark praised his 12U team for their great season and for really listening to what he and his assistant coaches Eric Rios and Josh Adcock had to say.
“These kids really came together and played great team baseball, especially for over half the team being 12U for the first time. I couldn’t be more proud of them and the way they stayed n the games and fought.”
The West Rusk 10U All-Stars rallied at the end of their weekend district tournament at home to capture second place overall and earn a trip to regionals in New Caney in two weeks.
On day one they took down Chapel Hill 11-10. That game wrapped up in the bottom of the eighth when Parker McCoy got a walk-off RBI allowing Chance Young and Blain Wood to score.
West Rusk lost game two on Sunday against Troup by 4-1. Rylan Wood started on the mound for the little Raiders, only allowing three hits. After that loss, West Rusk played Chapel Hill again to determine who would play Troup in the championship game.
“We were down 3-0 in the first inning,” said West Rusk head coach Dakota McCoy. “Then we got the sticks going and got six runs in.”
West Rusk kept the lead for a 14-5 final tally. They ultimately chose to forfeit the championship game to Troup to take second place, with the trip to regionals already secure.
Also playing in that five-team 10U bracket was Tatum, who won their tournament opener against Beckville on Saturday morning and took a loss against Troup in the afternoon. They wrapped up their tournament with a 24-9 loss to Chapel Hill on Sunday morning.
The Henderson Boys Baseball Association’s (HBBA) 10U and 11U All-Stars took on daunting teams in their respective district tournaments over the weekend in Jacksonville and Nacogdoches. Playing in a seven-team bracket, the 10U All-Stars fell 16-2 to the Jacksonville home team on Friday night and got knocked out by Kilgore on Saturday afternoon 5-0.
The 11U Henderson All-Stars played in a three-team bracket with Nacogdoches and Panola County. They lost 8-2 to Nacogdoches and then 12-4 against Panola on Saturday afternoon.
“I’m very proud of the tenacity and fight these young men had this summer in 10U and 11U. I know they put in a ton of work preparing for these tournaments and that is something to be proud of in and of itself,” said HBBA president Alex Hawkins. “This is a tough district to play in, to say the least. Although we came up short this past weekend, I know that all of the hard work was not lost. These young men will continue to hone in on their crafts and better themselves in the off-season and come back next year to compete once again. I’d like to say thank you to our gracious sponsors and our town for backing the youth of Henderson and making it possible for them to go and compete and represent. I’d also like to take this time to thank the coaches of these teams. They selflessly put aside their lives to make sure these kids can play the game they love and also learn how to be good people all at the same time. It takes a really special person to do that and thankfully HBBA is in no short supply of people that want to make a difference in these kids’ lives.”