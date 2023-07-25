The West Rusk Lady Raiders have a young team ready to prove themselves in this year’s volleyball season.
“They’ve been talking about starting for a while so yeah, I think they’re very excited!” said head coach Melissa Abrams. “They worked hard in summer workouts and summer league.”
The Lady Raiders will have four returner juniors as well as three returner sophomores and no seniors.
“They’re very young ladies taking on huge roles,” said Abrams. One of the team’s challenges this season will be growing their knowledge of the game. “When you are sophomores and juniors playing against seniors—seniors who have been put in situations like a fifth game where it’s do or die, or it’s 24-24 and the next two points win—the older girls tend to handle those stressful situations better. We did not make playoffs last year and we were in the game where had to win to make it, and we didn’t. That’s what we have to work on, pushing through and winning in the tough moments.”
The team shines in sheer athleticism. “We are very quick. We can jump. We hit the floor. They don’t let balls hit the floor,” said Abrams. “We are very big on not giving up and that you don’t let balls hit the floor.”
For summer workouts the girls did a lot of weightlifting, running and worked on speed and agility. After some time off in July the team will be back for the official start of practices on July 31.
The returner juniors are Bella Mata, Alexa Gibson, Keke Murphy and Carlie Buckner, all of whom have been on and off the varsity team since they were freshman and are very tight knit. When they’re together the atmosphere is familiar and the teamwork is cohesive.
Mata is a setter who Abrams says runs the court very well and takes control. Buckner and Murphy are outside hitters. Gibson is the team’s libero.
The Lady Raiders’ sophomore returners are Kamyah Lacy, Hannah Haffner and Kimora Pryor. Haffner and Lacy were middle blockers last year and Pryor played right side.
The Lady Raiders compete in District 16-3A with Arp, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Tatum, Troup and Waskom. Their season officially begins with scrimmages on Aug. 4 at Union Grove. Their first pre-district game will be against Henderson on Aug. 8 at home and their district opener will be Sept. 8 hosting Arp.