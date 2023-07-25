The West Rusk Lady Raiders have a young team ready to prove themselves in this year’s volleyball season.

“They’ve been talking about starting for a while so yeah, I think they’re very excited!” said head coach Melissa Abrams. “They worked hard in summer workouts and summer league.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription