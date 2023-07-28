The Tatum Lady Eagles went 41-7 overall in the 2022 season, were undefeated in district and made it four rounds into the playoffs where they got knocked out by Gunter in the regional semifinals. This upcoming volleyball season will see many young players figuring out their place in the absence of several seasoned seniors who just graduated.

“We lost three girls that have started since their freshman year,” said head coach Leven Barker. “Our setter (two times All-State), our middle (playing college ball) and a kid that played all six rotations. So filling those gaps will take some time. Finding our leaders is always the fun part of each season. We have some good young talent and it will be fun to watch them grow.”

