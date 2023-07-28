The Tatum Lady Eagles went 41-7 overall in the 2022 season, were undefeated in district and made it four rounds into the playoffs where they got knocked out by Gunter in the regional semifinals. This upcoming volleyball season will see many young players figuring out their place in the absence of several seasoned seniors who just graduated.
“We lost three girls that have started since their freshman year,” said head coach Leven Barker. “Our setter (two times All-State), our middle (playing college ball) and a kid that played all six rotations. So filling those gaps will take some time. Finding our leaders is always the fun part of each season. We have some good young talent and it will be fun to watch them grow.”
Key returning players are sophomore Kamdyn Scott, sophomore Kaysen Foster and junior Karly Stroud. Players to watch are Taydem Barker, Camryn Milam, Kaitlyn Jacobs, Gracie Pace, Jayda Jones and Alex Brown.
Barker says the team works exceptionally hard and has fantastic energy. “I’m not sure we have had a better spring and summer work ethic.”
What’s going to challenge the Lady Eagles this year is finding consistency at all levels of the game and learning the varsity atmosphere.
Tatum plays in District 16-3A with Arp, Troup, Jefferson, Elysian Fields, West Rusk and Waskom. Tatum’s first district game will be on Sept. 8 at Jefferson. Their season officially begins on Aug. 4 when the two JV teams and the varsity will play scrimmages with Texas High, Kilgore and Beckville at home.