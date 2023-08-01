The Overton Lady Mustangs had a third-place finish in district and were Area finalists in 2023. This coming season they’ll have several key senior players returning to step into leadership roles.
Key returning players are senior Kayla Nobles (middle blocker), sophomore Ja’miya O’Neal (middle blocker), senior Avery Smith (libero and outside hitter) and Sarah Emery (libero).
Newcomers to watch are freshman Kaley Stevens (setter), sophomore Anna Perkins, junior Hallee Mayfield (outside hitter) and senior Anaisha Tilley (outside hitter).
Overton coach Rickey Hammontree says though they graduated strong players last year he expects the Lady Mustangs to be very competitive again after putting in plenty of hard work during their spring and summer leagues and summer workouts.
“Passing is one of our weaknesses so we will be working hard on that just as we do each season,” added Hammontree.
Overton plays in District 19-2A with Beckville, Hawkins, Carlisle, Big Sandy and Union Grove. Their first district game will be at Carlisle on Sept.22. The season officially begins with a play day at Winona on Aug.4 with the JV and varsity.