The Overton Lady Mustangs had a third-place finish in district and were Area finalists in 2023. This coming season they’ll have several key senior players returning to step into leadership roles.

Key returning players are senior Kayla Nobles (middle blocker), sophomore Ja’miya O’Neal (middle blocker), senior Avery Smith (libero and outside hitter) and Sarah Emery (libero).

