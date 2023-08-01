The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions have a core group of returning seniors for the 2023 volleyball season, putting them in a great position to potentially outdo a very strong performance in 2022. They won 17 games, the school’s best record since 2019. They made it to the Bi-District playoff game where they ultimately got knocked out by Goodrich.
Head coach Blythe Hopkins says the experience last season helped the team discover their best strength of being a family and being together. “It was very hard last year to come together as one. They realized once they did that, they could be successful.”
For the Lady Lions to find that success again this year, Hopkins says they need to improve their passing and communication. “They are very good as a team and they pick each other up. But they don’t really communicate as well on the court.”
One key player from last year, Jalynn Peery, has graduated and four rising seniors Jackeline Avalos, Isaira Avalos, Jayden Pierson and Jasmin Chavez will be the team’s pillars. Jackeline was a setter and libero last year and is just setting this season. Isaira will play left side, Pierson is a returning middle and Chavez is moving to the middle after setting last year.
Two junior returning players who are also expected to contribute a lot are EmmaLeigh Stroman and Adele Hawkins. Hawkins will potentially play libero.
Olivia Page helped the team later in the season last year as a freshman playing a setter and may play right side as a sophomore.
Crystal Castro, a sophomore, has impressed Hopkins during summer and is one of the newcomers to watch.
The Lady Lions compete in District 1A-25 with Apple Springs, Kennard and Neches. Their season begins with a scrimmage at Gary High School on Aug. 4. District play won’t start until Oct. 3 with an away game at Apple Springs.