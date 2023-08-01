The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions have a core group of returning seniors for the 2023 volleyball season, putting them in a great position to potentially outdo a very strong performance in 2022. They won 17 games, the school’s best record since 2019. They made it to the Bi-District playoff game where they ultimately got knocked out by Goodrich.

Head coach Blythe Hopkins says the experience last season helped the team discover their best strength of being a family and being together. “It was very hard last year to come together as one. They realized once they did that, they could be successful.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription