Henderson’s 2023 volleyball season begins in early August and after a busy summer of workouts and summer league play, the Lady Lions are well-conditioned and excited to get started.
“We have a lot of depth. We’re young but we’re going to be competitive,” says head coach Keasa Bonds. “We have about five or six returners. Three of them were actually starters.”
Key players returning from last year include Kate Charlo and Nolyn Norris, both juniors this year, and Libby Rockey and Ashlee Rodriguez, both seniors. Bonds is building the new team around their experience and leadership.
“Kate plays everything. She will set this year, play outside, middle and a little bit of right side. Ashlee plays middle and a little of right side,” said Bonds. “Nolyn is the utility player—she can play pretty much anywhere. Libby is a defensive specialist, or libero.”
The varsity’s newcomers to watch are Mary Ella Hampton and Greenlee Goodwin, both freshman. Hampton will be setting and Goodwin will play middle, outside and right side.
A challenge for the team this year will be making up for the loss of Camille Freeman and Kara Washington who both just graduated. Freeman was the team’s starting setter and Washington was their leading hitter.
“Stepping into those roles with a solid setter and just more consistent hitters, that’ll be something we’re focusing on early,” said Bonds. “Defensively, I think we’ll be really scrappy. They’re not just going to let balls hit the ground. We’re going to play hard and play together.”
The team’s strengths come down to work ethic and overall knowledge of the game. “All of the girls have been playing together for a long time now,” notes Bonds. “I have seven, eight juniors who’ve been playing together since they were in the sixth grade. It’s just about continuing to develop and mature as a team.”
Beginning July 31 Henderson will have a week of two-a-days which will serve as tryouts for the JV teams. Henderson’s season officially starts on Aug. 4 with a playday which should take place at the Henderson Middle School (HMS). There is a chance some of the Lady Lions’ home games this season will have to take place at HMS due to ongoing floor repairs at the high school’s competition gym.
Henderson competes in District 17-4A along with Carthage, Center, Chapel Hill, Gilmer, Kilgore and Spring Hill. The Lady Lions’ first district game will be on Sept. 8 against Gilmer.
Last season the Lady Lions went 20-19 overall and finished fourth in the district. They were knocked out of the playoffs in the Bi-District round by Bullard.