The Carlisle Lady Indians have a new coach and a majority of last year’s team returning for the 2023 season.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do!” says first time head coach Haylee Lowry, who came to Carlisle ISD from Troup. “My dad has coached my entire life and I played every sport when I was younger. So it’s something that’s been a part of my life forever.”
Lowry says the Lady Indians’ strength is their chemistry on the floor and teamwork and their focus in practice is to improve overall control and consistency. Official practices began on July 31 and that week concluded with a full day of scrimmages at West Rusk High School on Saturday playing against West Rusk, Leverett’s Chapel and Garrison. The team looked focused and energetic, cheering each other on exuberantly with every point scored.
“I was really proud of the girls. I thought they performed well considering we only had one week of practice and we were all getting to know each other,” said Lowry. “They didn’t necessarily keep score the whole time but we played a lot better our last two games than we did the first.”
Carlisle’s players to watch are senior Karolyne Estrada (setter), senior Kyra Holcomb (middle hitter), senior Emily Rocha (libero) and junior Kasey Hart (outside hitter).
Carlisle competes in District 19-2A with Beckville, Hawkins, Union Grove, Big Sandy and Overton. Last season their record was 21-16 and they finished fourth in district. They narrowly lost a tough 3-2 game against San Augustine in the Bi-District playoff round.
The pre-season begins with a home game against King’s Academy on Tuesday, Aug 8. Their first district game will be at home against Overton on Sept. 22.