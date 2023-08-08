The Carlisle Lady Indians have a new coach and a majority of last year’s team returning for the 2023 season.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do!” says first time head coach Haylee Lowry, who came to Carlisle ISD from Troup. “My dad has coached my entire life and I played every sport when I was younger. So it’s something that’s been a part of my life forever.”

