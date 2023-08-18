Overton 3, West Rusk 2: The Lady Mustangs triumphed over the Lady Raiders after five closely fought sets of 18-25, 25-14, 25-17, 24-26 and 15-13. The win makes Overton’s record 7-2 overall and West Rusk 4-7.
Overton’s Kayla Nobles had 21 kills, three blocks, 32 digs and four aces, Catherine Dennis 15 kills, three blocks, 42 digs, two assists and three aces, Halle Mayfield six kills, 16 digs, one assist and five aces and Kaylee Stephens one kill, three digs, 48 assists and four aces.
For West Rusk, Alexa Gibson had one kill, five aces, 35 digs and three assists, Keke Murphy one kill, three aces, 16 digs and one assist, Hannah Haffner 11 kills, one ace, one block, five digs and one assist, Kamyah Lacy six kills, one block and two digs, Kimora Pryor one kill and three digs, Carlie Buckner four kills, one ace and 23 digs, Bella Mata two kills, one ace, 16 digs and 31 assists and Irelind Hunt nine kills, one block and four digs.
West Rusk is hosting Overton, Carlisle, Leverett’s Chapel and 11 other schools for their invitational tournament from Thursday to Saturday.
Tatum 3, Carthage 2: The Lady Dawgs put up a tough fight at Eagle Coliseum, pressuring the Lady Eagles to a long five-set game. Tatum won the first set 25-20, lost some momentum as Carthage rallied to take sets two (14-25) and three (21-25) and pulled it together to win sets four (25-18) and five (15-12).
Kamdyn Scott had 16 kills, 15 digs, two blocks and two aces, Aundrea Bradley 12 kills, Jayda Jones 11 kills and three digs, Kaysen Foster 10 kills, 17 digs and four aces, Camryn Milam 22 assists and five digs, Taydem Barker 18 assists, three kills and 11 digs, Alexandria Brown five digs, Katelyn Jacobs one kill, Gracie Pace one kill and six digs and Karly Stroud six assists and four digs.
Tatum’s record is 9-2 and they will compete in their second tournament of the season at Lufkin from Thursday to Saturday.
Henderson 0, Hallsville 3: The Lady Lions played dual games against two strong 5A teams from Hallsville and Lufkin at Hallsville High School. The earlier Hallsville game went 21-25, 14-25 and 15-25.
Against Hallsville, Kate Charlo had one ace, 15 kills, one block and 14 digs, Libby Rockey 16 digs, Tara McNew two digs, Mary Ella Hampton 25 assists, one kill and six digs, Ashlee Rodriguez two kills and three digs, Chloe Ellis five digs, Lilliane Pollock one kill and Nolyn Norris two aces, six kills and 16 digs.
Henderson won its first two sets against Lufkin but ran out of steam to lose the last three. Rockey had one ace, one assist and 19 digs, Charlo had three aces, one kill and 13 digs, McNew three aces and five digs, Preslie Costlow two kills, Hampton 23 assists, one kill and 16 digs, Rodriguez one kill and one block, Ellis seven digs, Pollock three kills and six blocks and Norris two aces, seven kills and 15 digs.
Henderson is 3-7 overall and are competing next in a weekend tournament at Van High School.
Leverett’s Chapel 2, Gladewater 3: The LC Lady Lions came within two points of winning their five-set marathon at home. Gladewater claimed the first two sets (24-26, 18-25), LC rallied for the next two (25-17, 25-20) and Gladewater prevailed 13-15 for the last one.
Carlisle 1, Cumberland Academy 3: Carlisle took the first set 25-17 for their Tuesday home game. They then held their own in three very close sets of 23-25, 27-29 and 17-25.