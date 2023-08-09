Henderson 3, West Rusk 0

The West Rusk Lady Raiders hosted the Henderson Lady Lions for their season openers which saw the Lady Lions win it in three competitive sets of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-17. West Rusk got the closest to outdoing Henderson in set one which featured multiple long rallies and the teams staying within a point of each other until the last few minutes.

