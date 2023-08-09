The West Rusk Lady Raiders hosted the Henderson Lady Lions for their season openers which saw the Lady Lions win it in three competitive sets of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-17. West Rusk got the closest to outdoing Henderson in set one which featured multiple long rallies and the teams staying within a point of each other until the last few minutes.
“I’m very proud of the way my girls pushed,” said West Rusk’s head coach Melissa Abrams. “We were still a 3A team competing against a 4A school and I was very, very proud of the way they worked…We’ve got to just overcome that rollercoaster. When they get three points in a row we’ve got to stop it
And then get our three points back. Those are things we’re struggling with and working on.”
Henderson stayed in control for most of sets one and two but had a slow start in set three, trailing up to seven points before making an energetic comeback in the final minutes.
Henderson’s Kate Charlo says coming back from behind was a great motivator. “You get the momentum going, for sure. Especially when a little freshman is back there serving and she’s showing them that she’s good,” said Charlo, referring to freshman Mary Ella Hampton who made three aces in a row in the last set. “She’s insane. She’s so talented.”
Head coach Keasa Bonds was very pleased with getting a win to begin the season and says that the team needs to work on limiting their unforced errors and their serve receive.
Outstanding Henderson players for the game were Charlo (18 kills, seven digs, two blocks, one ace), Hampton (seven aces, 30 assists, 11 digs), Nolyn Norris (six kills, five digs, one ace), Brinklee Bowman (six kills, five digs), Libby Rockey (12 digs), Chloe Ellis (one ace, two digs), Jayda Brown (three aces, three digs), Ashlee Rodriguez (five blocks, one dig) and Greenlee Goodwin (one kill).
For West Rusk, highlights were KeKe Murphy (two kills, 10 digs), Irelind Hunt (six kills, one dig), Bella Mata (one kill, three aces, 11 digs, 23 assists), Hannah Haffner (three kills, one ace, one block), Kamyah Lacy (five kills, two digs), Kimora Pryor (three kills, two digs) and Carlie Buckner (seven kills, one ace, nine digs).
Both teams will compete in tournaments at the end of the week: Henderson at Garland and West Rusk at Tyler Legacy.
Overton 3, North Hopkins 1
The Lady Mustangs defeated North Hopkins in four sets at their first home game, going 17-25, 25-15, 25-21 and 26-24.
Outstanding players were Kayla Nobles (11 kills, 22 digs, one block), Kaylee Stephens (27 assists, eight digs, one ace), Catherine Dennis (12 kills, 36 dgs, three blocks, three aces), Halle Mayfield (five kills, 20 digs, three aces) and Ja’Miya O’Neal (six kills, 14 digs).
Next up for Overton is a home tournament taking place from Thursday to Saturday.
Leverett’s Chapel 0, Cumberland Academy 3
The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions took a close loss for their first game on the road, going 14-25, 20-25 and 29-25.
Outstanding players were Jayden Pierson (five kills), Palynn Butler (one ace), Isaira Avalos (one ace, one kill), Alyvia Page (two kills), Jasmin Chavez (three aces, two kills), EmmaLeigh Stroman (one kill).
The team will compete from Thursday to Saturday in Overton’s tournament.
Carlisle 3, King's Academy 0