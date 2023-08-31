HENDERSON 3, HAWKINS 0: HENDERSON — The Lady Lions collected a decisive win (25-9, 25-18, 25-16) for their first home game of the season (played at Henderson Middle School while the high school gym undergoes repairs).
Kate Charlo netted three aces, three assists, 22 kills and nine digs, Nolyn Norris four aces, one assist, five kills and nine digs, Mary Ella Hampton 24 assists and four digs, Brinklee Bowman three kills, two blocks and two digs, Libby Rockey one assist, one kill and eight digs, Lilliane Pollock one kill, two blocks and two digs, Preslie Costlow one kill and one block, Tara McNew one ace and two digs, Ashlee Rodriguez one kill and one block, Jayda Brown four assists, one kill and two digs and Chloe Ellis one ace.
Henderson is hosting a JV tournament on Thursday and Saturday featuring the JVA and JVB teams as well as Jefferson, Elysian Fields,Marshall, Rusk, Gary, Winona, Grace and Tyler High. Both the Henderson JVA and JVB teams went undefeated in pool play, moving them into the gold bracket for Saturday.
The varsity and the JVA will host Elysian Fields on Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m.
OVERTON 3, TYLER HEAT 1: OVERTON — The Lady Mustangs got their eighteenth win of the season in four close sets (25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20).
Outstanding players for Overton were Kayla Nobles (15 kills, three blocks, 22 digs, three assists, one ace), Ja’Miya O’Neal (17 kills, one block, 12 digs), Catherine Dennis (15 kills, three blocks, 44 digs, two assists), Kaylee Stevens (one kill, 16 digs, 38 assists) and Halle Mayfield (four kills, 11 digs, five aces).
Next up is a home game against King’s Academy of Tyler on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
TATUM 2, PLEASANT GROVE 3: TEXARKANA — The Lady Eagles narrowly lost a long game against the 4A Pleasant Grove Hawks (18-25, 26-24, 25-19, 21-25, 10-15).
Taydem Barker netted 24 assists, 18 digs and three aces, Kamdyn Scott one assist, 13 kills, three blocks, 13 digs and two aces, Karly Stroud four assists, 25 digs and one ace, Camryn Milam 20 assists, one kill, nine digs and two aces, Aundrea Bradley 11 kills and five digs, Kaysen Foster 10 kills, 20 digs and one ace, Kayda Jones one assist, 13 kills, one block and six digs, Alexandria Brown four kills and three digs, Katelyn Jacobs one block and one dig and Gracie Pace nine digs.
The 21-8 Lady Eagles host Beckville on Friday.
CARLISLE 1, ALL SAINTS 3: TYLER — The Lady Indians fell to All Saints in four sets (9-25, 25-23, 21-25, 11-25).
Next up for the Lady Indians is an away game at Leverett’s Chapel on Friday.
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL 0, GRACE 3: TYLER — The LC Lady Lions fell in three sets on the road against Grace (14-25, 14-25, 11-25). Their record moves to 11-14.
WEST RUSK 3, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — The Lady Raiders’ record improves to 11-11 after a win at home (21-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-18).
Bella Mata netted five aces, 35 assists and 10 digs, Carlie Buckner four aces and 14 kills, Hannah Haffner 12 kills, Irelind Hunt 10 kills and two blocks and Alexa Gibson 27 digs.
The Lady Raiders also placed second in the Hawkins tournament last weekend, going 4-1 overall with a 2-1 loss to Tyler HEAT in the final. During Thursday pool play they defeated Tyler HEAT (2-1) and Hawkins (2-0) and on Friday won over Union Grove (2-1).
Full Armor Christian Academy (JV) 2, Tyler Classical 0: TYLER — Emma Kenrick led in attacks and Braison Fyffe led in ace serves to help the Lady Warriors win their first district game of the season (25-22, 25-11). Anja Hagburg was another highlight, playing the net aggressively and making several big plays.