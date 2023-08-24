Henderson: MARSHALL — The Lady Lions defeated both Jefferson (25-20, 25-14, 25-15) and Marshall (27-25, 14-25, 25-17, 25-8) in back-to-back games.
Against Jefferson, Kate Charlo had 16 kills, 11 digs, two aces and two blocks, Nolyn Norris 13 kills, 15 digs, three aces and one block, Preslie Costlow four kills and one block, Ashlee Rodriguez four blocks, Libby Rockey 11 digs and Tara McNew four digs.
Against Marshall, Charlo added 28 kills, 18 digs, six aces and four blocks, Norris had 10 kills, 14 digs, one ace and two blocks, Mary Ella Hampton 40 assists, one kill and one ace, Rockey 29 digs, Rodriguez five blocks and three kills, Costlow four kills and two blocks and McNew six digs.
Henderson is 9-8 overall and will compete next in the Shirley Atkins Tournament at White Oak High School. Their pool play is on Friday with bracket play on Saturday.
Overton 3, San Augustine 0: OVERTON — The Lady Mustangs scored their thirteenth win of the season in three decisive sets of 25-11, 25-6 and 25-11.
Outstanding players were Kayla Nobles (nine kills, one block, 18 digs, one assist and three aces), Catherine Dennis (eight kills, two blocks, 10 digs, two assists and one ace), Avery Smith (one kill, 13 digs and two aces) and Kaylee Stevens (two digs, 18 assists and two aces).
Up next for the Lady Mustangs is the Ross L. Washington Kerens Invitational Tournament. They will face Palmer JV, Lone Oak and Italy during Thursday’s pool play and bracket play is on Saturday.
Tatum: TATUM — The Lady Eagles fell to a tough Neches team in three close sets (25-27, 22-25, 20-25) and closed the evening with a victory over Pine Tree (25-16, 25-18, 25-20).
Against Pine Tree, Kamdyn Scott had 10 kills, four blocks and 12 digs, Tayden Barker 18 assists and four digs, Katelyn Jacobs five kills, Kaysen Foster four kills, seven digs and three aces, Camryn Milam six assists, three digs and two aces, Karly Stroud two assists and eight digs, Aundrea Bradley eight kills, Alexandria Brown three digs and Gracie Pace two digs.
The Lady Eagles’ record improves to 15-6. They will next compete at a tournament at Forney High School from Friday to Saturday.
Leverett’s Chapel 1, All Saints 3: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — The Lady Lions narrowly lost their first two sets, won the third and ran out of steam for set four (20-25, 25-27, 25-19, 13-25).
Jayden Pierson had 12 kills, five aces and five blocks, Jasmin Chavez eight kills and one ace, Jackeline Avalos five kills, Alison Riley twoaces, Alyvia Page one kill, EmmaLeigh Stroman two kills, three aces and one block and Isaira Avalos one kill and two aces.
LC will compete next in the Bobcat Volleyball Classic at Gary High School from Thursday to Saturday.
West Rusk 0, Garrison 3: NEW LONDON — The Lady Raiders fought Garrison to three close sets of 15-25, 27-29 and 22-25.
Up next is the Hawkins Lady Hawk Volleyball Tournament with pool play on Thursday and bracket play on Saturday.
Full Armor Christian Academy (JV) 2, LEAD Academy 1: HENDERSON — The Lady Warriors went 25-15, 11-25 and 25-9 led by a strong performance from Gloria Woolridge. Woolridge made eight aces with 25 total serves and 11 of those serves made consecutively.
Adelynn Morris added two kills, Anja Hageburg one kill, four aces, Emma Kenrick two kills and one ace and Kali Johnson two kills, one ace and one block.
The Lady Warriors will host East Texas Homeschool Sports on Thursday.