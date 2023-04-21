West Rusk 6, Troup 0 — District 16-3A: The Lady Raiders shut out Troup to secure the district title for the second year in a row. Playing on Wednesday night after getting rained out on Tuesday, West Rusk tallied two runs in the bottom of the third when Faith Cochran drew a walk, Piper Morton doubled and Lilly Waddell singled.
Morton’s grand slam on an 0-0 pitch in the sixth inning sealed it for the Lady Raiders. She went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead them in hits and stole one base.
“It’s really magical for us because I think we’re better than we were last year,” said Morton after the game. She has high hopes for what they can achieve in the playoffs and has her sights set on State.
Waddell pitched all seven innings where she gave up only one hit, walked one and struck out 12.
West Rusk went undefeated in both district play and the pre-season, winning 22 games in a row.
Henderson 2, Gilmer 12 — District 17-4A: The Lady Lions scored the first run with a single from Jaci Taylor in the top of the first but couldn’t contain Gilmer who collected four runs in the third and seven more in the sixth. Gilmer took advantage of multiple Henderson errors in the sixth to end the game early.
Jacie Boothe pitched four and a third innings for Henderson, surrendering 11 runs on six hits and striking out seven. Chloe Ellis briefly pitched one and a third innings before Boothe returned to the mound. She walked three and struck out two.
Boothe, Ellis, Charli Bird, Taylor, Kristina Jackson and Sunny Goen had one hit apiece, including doubles for Boothe, Bird and Jackson. Taylor and Addy Davis got one RBI each.
Henderson (5-4) hosts Spring Hill on Friday for their last district game.
Tatum 7, Arp 4 — District 16-3A: Camryn Milam put Tatum on board with a solo home run in the top of the second. Lily Crawford and Jasmyne Taylor both hit singles in that inning followed by a triple from Yahnya Acevedo for a four-run lead. Arp managed some runs but Tatum’s pitcher Noa Cart kept them from tying up the game. She lasted all seven innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking two and striking out four.
Tatum had ten hits. Crawford and Milam each had three and Crawford racked up three RBI.
Tatum ends district play with a 6-6 record and fourth place in the standings.
Mt. Enterprise 0, Beckville 9 — District 23-2A: The Galcats had a good day fielding the ball with Molly Frazier and Abby Bishop catching several fly balls in the outfield, Trinity Cotton catching a runner attempting to steal third base and Dede Davis catching a line drive short.
Cotton hit a single in the top of the seventh for their only hit of the game and stole two bases.
Chasity Garcia pitched six innings, allowing nine runs on nine hits, walking two and striking out one with 98 pitches.
Mt. Enterprise (0-12) will visit Timpson for their last district game on Friday.