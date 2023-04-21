West Rusk 6, Troup 0 — District 16-3A: The Lady Raiders shut out Troup to secure the district title for the second year in a row. Playing on Wednesday night after getting rained out on Tuesday, West Rusk tallied two runs in the bottom of the third when Faith Cochran drew a walk, Piper Morton doubled and Lilly Waddell singled.

Morton’s grand slam on an 0-0 pitch in the sixth inning sealed it for the Lady Raiders. She went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead them in hits and stole one base.

