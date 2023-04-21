Henderson 3, Spring Hill 8 — District 17-4A: The Lions struggled to get hits against the Panthers’ C Rhodes and scored their three runs thanks to walks and Jacob Medford and Aden Butler grounding out in the bottom of the first and the sixth. The Panthers took the lead with three runs in the third and pulled away for good in the fourth with four more runs, led by Travis Allen, Grant Burton and Josiah Mackey.
Dashawn Jackson pitched four innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs, walking three and striking out two. Brian Biggs pitched three innings in relief out of the bullpen, allowing one hit and one run, walking two and striking out five.
The Lions are 2-10 and will visit Spring Hill on Friday.
Tatum 17, Arp 2 — District 16-3A: The Eagles were already ahead 9-2 going into the seventh. They added eight more runs after singles from Carson Gonzalez, Camron Redwine, Kody Hines and Cooper Whiteus and walks by Whiteus, Kade Holder, Truitt Anthony, Landry Ross and Kohen Keifer.
Anthony earned the victory after allowing two hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out seven. Gonzalez pitched four innings in relief.
Tatum tallied 11 hits, led by Whiteus who went 3-for-4 at the plate and had two RBI. Redwine and Hines had two hits including a triple by Hines at the top of the sixth.
Tatum moves to 11-0 and will visit Jefferson on Friday for their last district game.
West Rusk 3, Troup 0 — District 16-3A: Jimmie Harper didn’t allow Troup a single hit across six innings and 88 pitches for West Rusk’s latest shutout victory. He walked four and struck out 12. Pitching in relief for the final inning, Will Jackson also allowed no hits.
The Raiders tallied five hits against Troup’s Payton Elliot, all singles by Xander Mason, Harper, Jaxon Farquhar, Clayton Keith and Ty Harper. Jackson scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth with a steal of home. Farquhar walked in the bottom of the fifth and scored run number two on a passed ball. Mason would score their third and final run of the night in the bottom of the sixth after Jason Reasoner hit a ground ball and reached on an error
Carlisle 4, Overton 5 — District 19-2A: The Indians and Mustangs were neck and neck the whole game with the Mustangs tying up the game 1-1 after the third and 2-2 after the fourth. Hawkins doubled to drive in one run in the sixth and later scored on an error in the same inning, giving Overton a 4-2 lead. Carlisle added two runs in the top of the seventh with a double by Joseph Mejia, tying the game 4-4. Mason Rowe hit a walk-off single for Overton in the bottom of the seventh.
Bryce Still pitched all seven innings for Overton, allowing five hits and four runs, walking two and striking out seven. Still went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead them in hits.
Levi Wooten started on the mound for Carlisle, pitching six innings where he allowed four runs on four hits, walked one and struck out four. Clayton Hart, Jonathan Nix, Kollen Sartain, Clayton Howard and Mejia had one hit each.
Leverett’s Chapel 0, Big Sandy 13 — District 19-2A: The Lions struggled to get hits against the Wildcats’ Kayden Smith, managing just one when Demarion Brown singled in the top of the third.
Carson Ford started for LC, pitching two innings where he allowed five hits and eight runs, walked three and struck out one. Raymond Espinosa pitched one inning in relief.
LC moves to 4-10 in district play and hosts Harleton on Friday.