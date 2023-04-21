Henderson 3, Spring Hill 8 — District 17-4A: The Lions struggled to get hits against the Panthers’ C Rhodes and scored their three runs thanks to walks and Jacob Medford and Aden Butler grounding out in the bottom of the first and the sixth. The Panthers took the lead with three runs in the third and pulled away for good in the fourth with four more runs, led by Travis Allen, Grant Burton and Josiah Mackey.

Dashawn Jackson pitched four innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs, walking three and striking out two. Brian Biggs pitched three innings in relief out of the bullpen, allowing one hit and one run, walking two and striking out five.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription