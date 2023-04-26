Henderson 4, Gilmer 3 - District 17-4A: Henderson got on board with one run in the first inning where J.J. Pickens and Dashawn Jackson both singled. Pickens would go on to score by stealing home. The Buckeyes tied it up with a groundout in the same inning, but the Lions would pull away for good with two runs in the top of the third. Jackson walked, advanced to second on a single by J.T. Howard and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Howard scored their third run when Jacob Medford grounded out.
Jackson drove in Henderson's fourth run of the night with a single in the top of the fourth.
Trey Pinnell started off on the pitcher's mound for Henderson, lasting four innings where he surrendered two runs on four hits and walked one. Brian Biggs took over for three innings, allowing no hits and one run, walking two and striking out five. Jackson and Pickens both had two stolen bases.
Gilmer's Dillon Henson pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, walking four and striking out five.
Henderson (3-11) will host Gilmer for their district finale on Friday.
West Rusk 14, Waskom 1 - District 16-3A: Waskom scored their only run in the bottom of the first and the Raiders answered with an onslaught of seven runs in the top of the second. Darren Nix doubled and Clayton Keith, Cole Jackson, Jason Reasoner, Will Jackson, Jimmie Harper, Xander Mason and Jaxon Farquhar all singled in that inning.
They continued adding to their lead in the final three innings, tallying four more in the fourth. Keith led the Raiders in hits, going 2-for-3 at the plate and he drove in two runs. Reasoner and Farquhar both had three RBI each. Mason stole two bases with nine overall stolen for West Rusk.
Jackson pitched all five innings, allowing one run and four hits, walking three and striking out eight.
With that victory for their district finale, West Rusk is 10-2 for second place behind Tatum. Their Bi-District playoff series will take place from May 5-6.
Leverett's Chapel 6, Hawkins 3 - District 19-2A: After losing to Hawkins earlier in the season by 10 runs, Leverett's Chapel prevailed on Tuesday. Hawkins racked up a two-run lead after the first inning with a triple by Braden Givens who also scored on an error. The Lions came roaring back in the bottom of the fourth. Demarion Brown and Dylan Harris both singled and Carson Ford walked. Raymond Espinosa singled, allowing Brown to score. Harris then scored on a steal of home. Joey Peery's single drove in two runs.
Espinosa scored and Eduardo Espinosa both scored the Lions' last two runs after wild pitches in the bottom of the sixth.
Ford started on the pitcher's mound for Leverett's Chapel, allowing two hits and two runs, walking zero and striking out three across two innings. Raymond Espinosa took over for two innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. Eduardo Espinosa pitched three innings to close the game, allowing one run and two hits, walking two and striking out two.
Hawkins' Braden Adams went six innings, allowing six runs and five hits and striking out ten.
Leverett's Chapel (5-11) hosts Union Grove for their last district game on Friday.
Overton 2, Beckville 4 - District 19-2A: The Overton Mustangs (10-7) couldn't catch up to Beckville after the Bearcats picked up a 3-0 lead in the top of the second. Overton got four hits overall, led by Mason Rowe who went 2-for-3 at the plate. Sawyer Rogers hit a double and Bryce Still singled.
Still pitched seven innings for Overton, allowing four runs and six hits, walking one and striking out four.
Beckville's Aiden Brantley allowed two runs and four hits across seven innings. He walked one and struck out 10.
Carlisle 0, Harleton 10 - District 19-2A: In a tough day for Carlisle, Harleton's Braden Hopkins threw a no-hitter to shut them out over five innings. He struck out eight and walked two.
Clayton Howard pitched four and a third innings where he allowed 10 runs and seven hits, walked two and struck out two.
Now 6-11, Carlisle will host Hawkins on Monday for their district finale and senior night.