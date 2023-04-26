Henderson 4, Gilmer 3 - District 17-4A: Henderson got on board with one run in the first inning where J.J. Pickens and Dashawn Jackson both singled. Pickens would go on to score by stealing home. The Buckeyes tied it up with a groundout in the same inning, but the Lions would pull away for good with two runs in the top of the third. Jackson walked, advanced to second on a single by J.T. Howard and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Howard scored their third run when Jacob Medford grounded out.

Jackson drove in Henderson's fourth run of the night with a single in the top of the fourth.

