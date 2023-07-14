Local kids filled Lions Stadium for a special youth football camp hosted by the Chicago Bears’ Trestan Ebner last Saturday morning. It was Ebner’s third annual camp back in his hometown where he once played for the Henderson Lions before moving on to the Baylor Bears and eventually the NFL.
Dozens of volunteers were on hand to help Ebner for a camp that he says is about giving back to his community, being a mentor for kids who look up to him and helping to prime young talent for their athletic futures. The camp was open to kids aged five to 13 who received t-shirts and other goodies provided by Baylor University and the Chicago Bears.