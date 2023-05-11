AUSTIN—The West Rusk Raiders are bringing home a gold, two silvers and a bronze from the 2023 3A UIL State Track and Field Championships. The boys' 4x200-meter relay team consisting of Ty Harper, Will Jackson, Geremiah Smith and Andon Mata became back-to-back state champions as they outran the competition with a time of 1:27.12 on Thursday afternoon. They outdid their 2022 performance of 1:27.33.
Mata also took silver in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.68 behind Luke McMullen (21.23) of Jefferson. He came fourth in the same event last year (21.67).
The same West Rusk relay team took sixth in the 4x100-meters.
West Rusk senior Calvin Mason captured silver in the boys' shot put and bronze in the discus throw. His best shot put throw was 57-5.50, narrowly behind the first-place throw of 58-6.75 by Mason Hill of Wichita Falls City View. He threw 156-2 in the discus, behind Caden Reagan of Goliad (177-11) and Reggie Johnson of Blanco (164-8).
This was Mason's third trip to the state championships and his first time competing in discus at state. In 2022 he placed fourth in the shot put. Mason will be competing in track and field at Lamar University next year.
The West Rusk boys also became team state champions overall for the first time in the school's history. They scored 44 points, 10 more than their nearest competitor Vernon.
West Rusk senior CiAunnia "Cici" Coleman was seventh in the girls' 100-meter dash (12.30).
In his first trip to the state championships, Tatum sophomore Cayden Tatum placed fourth in the 3A boys' high jump. He cleared 6-6 on his third attempt for a new personal record. The top three high jumpers were Jerrick Beaver of Karnes City (6-8), Sawyer Strosnider of Brock (6-7) and Lewis Petty of Warren (6-6).