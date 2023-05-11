AUSTIN—The West Rusk Raiders are bringing home a gold, two silvers and a bronze from the 2023 3A UIL State Track and Field Championships. The boys' 4x200-meter relay team consisting of Ty Harper, Will Jackson, Geremiah Smith and Andon Mata became back-to-back state champions as they outran the competition with a time of 1:27.12 on Thursday afternoon. They outdid their 2022 performance of 1:27.33.

Mata also took silver in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.68 behind Luke McMullen (21.23) of Jefferson. He came fourth in the same event last year (21.67). 

