Five West Rusk Raiders and one Lady Raider punched their ticket to the state track and field championships after their weekend 3A Region 2 meet at Whitehouse High School.
Cici Coleman placed second in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.51.
Andon Mata placed second in the boys 200-meter dash with 22.04.
Calvin Mason was the regional champion in the shot put with a throw of 51-3 and the runner-up in discus with a distance of 158-6.
The boys relay team consisting of Ty Harper, Geremiah Smith, Will Jackson and Andon Mata placed first in the 4x200-meter relay (1:29.08) and second in the 4x100-meter relay (1:29.08). The relay team will attempt to defend their State title they earned in the 4x200 at last year’s championships.
Tatum is sending high jumper Cayden Tatum to State. He placed second clearing a height of 6-4.
Carlisle is sending sophomores Miranda Diaz and Alesha Jackson to State after competing at the 2A Region 3 Meet at Palestine High School.
Diaz placed first in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.52.
Jackson took second in the girls high jump with a height of 5-2.
Laneville senior Deandre Thomas will be returning to State after placing second in the shot put with a throw of 46-04 at the 1A Region 4 Meet in Jourdanton High School. He was just an inch away from the first-place winner.
Sophomore Cason Weatherton of Henderson is returning to State after placing first in the seated shot put with a throw of 24-9. Freshman Lane Meador was the runner-up with a throw of 9-7. Meador will be competing in the 100-meter wheelchair final at State after placing first with a time of 33.27. For both wheelchair division athletes, the State meet will be the first time they face competition from other schools this season.
The state meet will take place at Mike A. Myers stadium in Austin May 11-13.
Additional Results:
3A Region 2 Meet — Whitehouse:
West Rusk Girls:
200-meter dash—4, Keke Murphy, 26.27
300-meter hurdles—6, Isabella Mata, 49.65; 14 (prelims), Andrea Martinez, 50.76
4x100-meter relay—5, Keke Murphy, Natalia Mata, Isabella Mata, Cici Coleman, 50.49
4x200-meter relay—5, Natalia Mata, Isabella Mata, Cici Coleman, Keke Murphy, 1:47.76
West Rusk Boys:
800-meter run—14, Paulin Martinez, 2:18.72
110-meter hurdles—14 (prelims), Jacob Rifkind, 17.10
300-meter hurdles—16 (prelims), Brailen Mauldin, 43.27
4x400-meter relay—12 (prelims), Marco Sanchez, David Molina, Xander Mason, Johnny Hernandez, 3:35.04
Long jump—15, Judson Dotson, 19-1.75
Discus—4, Kason Reed, 146-3
Shot put—3, Kason Reed, 44-7.25
Tatum Girls:
200-meter dash—8, Rhianna Harris, 27.37
800-meter run—7, Patience Price, 2:30.94; 13, Caitlyn Jones, 2:35.70
1600-meter run—12, Akeira Oden, 5:59.36
4x100-meter relay—8, Kerrigan Biggs, Rhianna Harris, Laney Metcalf, Aaliyah Portley , 51.82
4x200-meter relay—7, Kerrigan Biggs, Rhianna Harris, Mahite Mata, Laney Metcalf, 1:48.77
4x400-meter relay—4 (prelims), Kerrigan Biggs, Mahite Mata, Aaliyah Portley, Patience Price, 4:08.14
High jump—6, Kamdyn Scott, 5-0; 12, Kaysen Foster, 4-8
Triple jump—9, Kerrigan Biggs, 34-2.5
Tatum Boys:
200-meter dash—3, Landon Estrada, 22.15
400-meter dash—5, Carson Gonzalez, 51.73
4x100-meter relay—6, Landon Estrada, Jacoby Norris, Cayden Tatum, Cole Watson, 43.67
4x200-meter relay—7, Jordan Chambers, Landon Estrada, Jacoby Norris, Cayden Tatum, 1:37.16
4x400-meter relay—10 (prelims), Carson Gonzalez, Quadary Peoples, Luke Sigler, Cole Watson , 3:34.09
4A Region 3 Meet — Bullard:
Henderson Girls:
100-meter dash—15 (prelims), Marvalous Jacobs, 13.17
3200-meter run—6, Giselle Alejandro, 11:49.88
4x100-meter relay—12 (prelims), Kloie Hall, Marvalous Jacobs, Nolyn Norris, Tyra Tyeskey, 50.49
2A Region 3 Meet — Palestine:
Carlisle Girls:
400-meter dash—12, Caylin Crim, 1:06.79
4x400-meter relay—7, Caylin Crim, Miranda Diaz, Jalesha Jackson, Emma Smith, 4:22.48
Shot put—4, Kasey Hart, 35-0.5
Carlisle Boys:
800-meter run—14, Fernando Espinoza, 2:18.03
4x100-meter relay—5, Brody Eaves, Clayton Hart, Alex Oliveros, Josh Vittitow, 43.81
4x200-meter relay—11, Sevyn Medford, Clayton Hart, Trent Eaves, Brody Eaves, 1:34.97
Triple jump—5, Clayton Hart, 43-11.25
Discus—14, Jesus Enriquez, 96-5
Shot put—15, Jesus Enriquez, 38-8
Mt. Enterprise Girls:
100-meter dash—5, Breann Morris, 13.00
800-meter run—3, Dede Davis, 2:22.89
300-meter hurdles—9, Dede Davis, 50.46
Long jump—11, Dede Davis, 15-2.75
Mt. Enterprise Boys:
300-meter hurdles—10, Aidin Alsup, 44.67
4x100-meter relay—11 (prelims), Aidin Alsup, Jase Webb, Kaegan Ash, Tracey Thompson, 44.79
High jump—10, Kaegan Ash, 5-10
Triple jump—8, Kaegan Ash, 42-1.5
Overton Girls:
Triple jump—14, Ja’Miyah O’Neal, 32-4
Overton Boys:
100-meter dash—9, Sawyer Rogers, 11.36
Shot put—12, Kadden Williams, 39-11
1A Region 3 Meet — Whitney:
Leverett’s Chapel Girls:
100-meter hurdles—13 (prelims), Alyvia Page, 22.10
4x100-meter relay—9 (prelims), Jackeline Avalos, Jasmin Chavez, Adele Hawkins, Jayden Pierson, 55.07
4x200-meter relay—7, Jackeline Avalos, Jasmin Chavez, Adele Hawkins, Alyvia Page, 2:02.47
High jump—11, Adele Hawkins, 4-0
Long jump—5, Jasmin Chavez, 15-0
Triple Jump—3, Jasmin Chavez, 34-0.5; 15, Jackeline Avalos, 29-2.25
Pole vault—9, Onyx Smith, 6-0
Discus—13, Jalynn Peery, 74-8
Shot put—14, Jayden Pierson, 26-2.5
Leverett’s Chapel Boys:
100-meter dash—4, Demarion Brown, 11.56; 7, Blane Reeves, 11.80
200-meter dash—4, Demarion Brown, 24.42
110-meter hurdles—3, Nathan Pierson, 15.72
300-meter hurdles—5, Nathan Pierson, 44.98
4x100-meter relay—3, Demarion Brown, DeQuincey Brown, Blane Reeves, Nathan Pierson, 44.92
Discus—13, DeQuincey Brown, 92-1
Shot put—10, Trent Wheat, 36-0.75
1A Region 4 Meet — Jourdanton:
Laneville Girls:
100-meter dash—8 (Prelims), Mariah Pauley, 14.33
Long jump—16, Mariah Pauley, 13-8
Laneville Boys:
High jump—6, Matthew Johnson, 5-6
Long jump—11, Matthew Johnson, 19-2
Shot put—5, Joseph Clark, 42-2