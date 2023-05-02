Five West Rusk Raiders and one Lady Raider punched their ticket to the state track and field championships after their weekend 3A Region 2 meet at Whitehouse High School.

Cici Coleman placed second in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.51.

