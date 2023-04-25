The Laneville Yellowjackets' track and field team has qualified six athletes to Regionals after they competed in the 1A 27/28 Area meet held at Zavalla High School on Thursday.

Senior Deandre Thomas will make another bid for State after becoming the Area champion in the shot put. Sophomore Joseph Clark placed second in the shot put and discus.

