The Laneville Yellowjackets' track and field team has qualified six athletes to Regionals after they competed in the 1A 27/28 Area meet held at Zavalla High School on Thursday.
Senior Deandre Thomas will make another bid for State after becoming the Area champion in the shot put. Sophomore Joseph Clark placed second in the shot put and discus.
Clark also qualified to regionals as part of the fourth-place boys 4x100-meter relay team with junior Adolfo Martinez, sophomore Matthew Johnson and freshman Julian Calhoun. Johnson additionally qualified in the high jump and long jump by placing third and fourth respectively. The Laneville boys placed fifth overall out of 16 schools.
On the girls' side, Mariah Pauley is a Regional qualifier in the 100-meter dash and long jump, where she placed third and fourth respectively.
Laneville's Regional championship meet will take place at Jourdanton High School on Friday and Saturday.
Laneville Boys - Top Six Area Placements:
4x100-meter relay—4, Adolfo Martinez, Matthew Johnson, Julian Calhoun, Joseph Clark, 49.16
4x200-meter relay—5, Lamarion Rodriguez, Matthew Johnson, Julian Calhoun, Adolfo Martinez, 1:45.45
Shot put—1, Deandre Thomas, 45'-8 1/4"; 2, Joseph Clark, 39'-6 3/4"
Discus—2, Joseph Clark, 101'-0"; 6, Jamorian Williams, 85'-7"
Triple jump—6, Adolfo Martinez, 36'-9 3/4"
High jump—3, Matthew Johnson, 5'-5"
Long jump—4, Matthew Johnson, 18'-7 1/2"
Laneville Girls - Top Six Area Placements:
100-meter dash—3, Mariah Pauley, 14.25
4x100-meter relay—5, Saveah Bratton, Rakyleia Neal, Mariah Pauley, Latiyana Loftis, 1:02.64
Long jump—4, Mariah Pauley, 13'-5 1/2"