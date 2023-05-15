AUSTIN--Sophomore Cason Weatherton earned Henderson High School's first athletic state championship title in 13 years with his first-place finish in the wheelchair shot put final at the UIL State Track and Field meet on Friday afternoon at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Weatherton's best throw of 25-4.50 feet was a new PR and he made it with his sixth attempt.
Henderson freshman Lane Meador competed in the wheelchair 100-meter dash on Friday where he finished ninth overall but with a new personal record of 27.89
Laneville senior Deandre Thomas captured the bronze medal in the 1A boys shot put with a best throw of 46-3.75 feet. on Saturday. It was Thomas' first medal in the event after placing fifth at last year's championships. Joseph Bond of Cherokee and Aiden Loper of Munday took the first and second-place spots, respectively.
Carlisle sophomore Alesha Jackson made a strong showing in the Class 2A girls' high jump on Friday, earning a silver medal with a best jump of 5-4 feet. Meredith Magliolo of Schulenburg took first.