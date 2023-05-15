AUSTIN--Sophomore Cason Weatherton earned Henderson High School's first athletic state championship title in 13 years with his first-place finish in the wheelchair shot put final at the UIL State Track and Field meet on Friday afternoon at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Weatherton's best throw of 25-4.50 feet was a new PR and he made it with his sixth attempt.

