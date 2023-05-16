Henderson graduate and current UT-Arlington sophomore Mikeya Washington captured two medals at the Western Athletic Conference’s (WAC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships held at Stephen F. Austin State University last weekend. It’s the latest triumph for the track star since earning a bronze medal in the 60-meter dash at the WAC Indoor Track and Field Championships in February.
Washington earned gold as part of UT-Arlington’s women’s 4x100-meter relay team which includes Tatyana Terrell, Madison Pippins and Adeyemi Talabi. They finished with a time of 44.20 and broke a program record they originally set at the Michael Johnson Invitational at Clyde Hart Stadium in April.