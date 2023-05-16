Mikeya Washington - UT-Arlington women's relay team

Mikeya Washington, a 2021 Henderson graduate and current UT-Arlington sophomore, won gold in the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the WAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Stephen F. Austin State University on Saturday. She is pictured on the podium with relay teammates Tatyana Terrell, Madison Pippins and Adeyemi Talabi.

 Contributed Photo

Henderson graduate and current UT-Arlington sophomore Mikeya Washington captured two medals at the Western Athletic Conference’s (WAC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships held at Stephen F. Austin State University last weekend. It’s the latest triumph for the track star since earning a bronze medal in the 60-meter dash at the WAC Indoor Track and Field Championships in February.

Washington earned gold as part of UT-Arlington’s women’s 4x100-meter relay team which includes Tatyana Terrell, Madison Pippins and Adeyemi Talabi. They finished with a time of 44.20 and broke a program record they originally set at the Michael Johnson Invitational at Clyde Hart Stadium in April.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription