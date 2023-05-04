Tatum 2, Sabine 0 - Bi-District 3A-15/16: CARTHAGE - There were a couple of close calls but Truitt Anthony persevered to lead the Eagles to a shutout victory for game one of their Bi-District playoff round. Anthony pitched all seven innings, allowing no hits, walking six and striking out five.

Sabine's Payton McBride pitched for six innings, giving up four hits, walking two and striking out eight.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription