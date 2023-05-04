Tatum 2, Sabine 0 - Bi-District 3A-15/16: CARTHAGE - There were a couple of close calls but Truitt Anthony persevered to lead the Eagles to a shutout victory for game one of their Bi-District playoff round. Anthony pitched all seven innings, allowing no hits, walking six and striking out five.
Sabine's Payton McBride pitched for six innings, giving up four hits, walking two and striking out eight.
The Eagles scored their only two runs in the bottom of the first. Levi Lister drew a walk, advanced to second on Camron Redwine's single, advanced to third on another single by Anthony and both Lister and Redwine scored on a single by Landen Tovar. Anthony went 2-for-3 at the plate for the most hits.
Game two will take place at the same field on Friday.
Overton 6, Frankston 8 - Bi-District 2A-19/20: RUSK - Overton almost had it in game two of their Bi-District doubleheader against Frankston. They were leading 6-3 when Frankston rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh. Frankston also won the first game of the evening 11-1 for a bi-district sweep.
Rylan Holleman pitched 6.2 innings for Overton, surrendering two runs, striking out four and walking four. They had 11 hits overall, led by Isaiah Hawkins who went 3-for-4 at the plate. Hawkins, Holleman and Bryce Still each hit a double and Still led in total RBI with two.
Frankston opened game one with seven runs in the first inning. Hawkins scored their only run in the top of the second when Sawyer Rogers grounded out.
Overton had four hits in that game with Hawkins leading with two. Mason Rowe and Holleman both hit singles.
The Mustangs ended their season 11-11 overall and 11-7 in district.