Three Carlisle ISD juniors, Alesha Jackson, Miranda Diaz and Kasey Hart, were selected by the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) to the 2022-2023 Track and Field Super Elite Team for Class 2A.
At the 2023 UIL Track and Field State Championships, Jackson was a silver medalist in the high jump and Diaz placed fifth in the 400-meter dash. Hart was a first-time regional qualifier in the shot put where she placed fourth. It was Jackson’s second trip to the State meet and Diaz’s first. All three received their awards this month as well special patches for their letterman jackets.
The THSCA Super Elite award recognizes high school student-athletes across the state for their exemplary athletic achievements in their respective sports, their moral character and their ability to manage academics. They are nominated by their coaches and evaluated by coaches throughout Texas for consideration for this honor.
“I’m super proud of them,” said Carlisle’s head track and field coach Jerod Roland. “When I took over four years ago I wanted to create a competitive team and an environment of hard work and toughness—raise all expectations. They’ve exceeded any expectations I might have had. I can’t wait to see what they do this year.”