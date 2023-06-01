The top two baseball teams in District 16-3A for the 2023 season, Tatum and West Rusk, have both collected multiple All District honors.
Tatum earned four awards in superlatives including Overall Most Valuable Player for Truitt Anthony, Defensive Most Valuable Player for Camron Redwine, Pitcher of the Year for Landen Tovar and Coach of the Year for Dustin Russell.
Tatum had two 1st Team selections including Outfield for Levi Lister and Utility for Carson Gonzalez.
For 2nd Team selections, Tatum had Shortstop Cooper Whiteus, Second Base Kody Hines, Outfield Cayden Tatum and Third Base Kohen Keifer.
In superlative awards, West Rusk's Jimmie Harper was Offensive Most Valuable Player.
For the 1st Team honors, Jason Reasoner was Outfield, Darren Nix was Designated Hitter, Cole Jackson was Utility, Kullen Tavarez was Pitcher, Jaxon Farquhar was First Base and Will Jackson was Shortstop.
In 2nd Team selections, Clayton Keith was Designated Hitter, Xander Mason was Catcher, Baylee Hughes and Ty Harper were Outfield and Carson Martin was Utility.
West Rusk's Luis Sanchez, Garret Sipes and Carson McCarthy each received Honorable Mention.