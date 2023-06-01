The top two baseball teams in District 16-3A for the 2023 season, Tatum and West Rusk, have both collected multiple All District honors.

Tatum earned four awards in superlatives including Overall Most Valuable Player for Truitt Anthony, Defensive Most Valuable Player for Camron Redwine, Pitcher of the Year for Landen Tovar and Coach of the Year for Dustin Russell.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription