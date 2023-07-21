Aspiring War Eagles got a chance to practice with the big kids at the Tatum summer football camp this week. Head coach Whitney Keeling, his coaching staff and a handful of varsity and JV Eagles held four days of practice at the indoor field at Tatum High School beginning with two days of morning sessions for first through fourth graders on Monday and Tuesday and two more days for the fifth through ninth graders on Wednesday and Thursday.
Grins and laughter filled the field as the kids ran through drills and played with relish. Thirteen little War Eagles participated in the younger group while the older group had 56, so many that Keeling had to divide them up by grade level and hold a brief practice outside in Eagle Stadium for the eighth and ninth graders because there wasn’t enough room inside.