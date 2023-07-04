A walk-off home run by Troup ended the Tatum 12U All-Stars’ season on Monday morning at the Division II Ozone South Regional Tournament in Splendora. Just down the road at Ed Rinehart Park in New Caney, the West Rusk 10U All-Stars got knocked out of the Division II AAA South Regional Tournament with two losses on Saturday.
Tatum’s tournament began with an exhilarating 5-3 win over Grapeland on Saturday. That game featured two over the fence home runs by Aalijah Williams that netted four RBIs. Tatum overcame a 2-3 deficit to add three runs in the fourth inning before the timer ran out.
“We made some small mistakes and had some situations that came back to haunt us. But we did well, especially down the stretch,” said head coach Ted Reeves about their first game.
Reeves said the team knew they’d have to elevate their game for day two because the competition was only going to get tougher. On Sunday morning they scored two runs in the first inning against Tri-Cities but couldn’t hold them off defensively, culminating in a 2-7 loss after five innings.
Their afternoon game against Troup would be their last chance to stay in the tournament. A rain delay pushed the end of the game to Monday morning, where Tatum managed to tie up the game 4-4 at the top of the fourth before Troup’s walk-off two-run homer snatched away victory.
“The kids played real hard,” said Reeves. “The results that we got are not reflective of the kind of team that we had. It wasn’t from lack of effort. The breaks didn’t go our way sometimes…We had our sights set really high and just didn’t achieve them.”
Reeves added that they were thankful for the opportunity to go down there and compete against the array of excellent talent participating in the tournament.
The Ozone South Regional Championship title ultimately went to Shelbyville after they beat Troup.
The West Rusk 10U Raiders opened their tournament in New Caney with a 6-2 loss to Frankston and came back later that afternoon to play East Chambers, also falling to them 6-2. The second loss was a tough one, as they watched a 2-1 lead slip away after a couple of fielding errors.
“It was not what we wanted. We have so much talent, it’s just attitudes. But I’d pick this team over anybody out here, for sure,” said head coach Dakota McCoy. He and the assistant coaches relayed the same sentiments to the team after the game. “We just hurt ourselves, that’s all it is,” McCoy told them. “You guys have the talent. A situation like that, you’ve just got to get the sticks going. Can’t do nothing else.”
The overall winner of the AAA South Regional Championship was Tri-Cities.