A walk-off home run by Troup ended the Tatum 12U All-Stars’ season on Monday morning at the Division II Ozone South Regional Tournament in Splendora. Just down the road at Ed Rinehart Park in New Caney, the West Rusk 10U All-Stars got knocked out of the Division II AAA South Regional Tournament with two losses on Saturday.

Tatum’s tournament began with an exhilarating 5-3 win over Grapeland on Saturday. That game featured two over the fence home runs by Aalijah Williams that netted four RBIs. Tatum overcame a 2-3 deficit to add three runs in the fourth inning before the timer ran out.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription