The West Rusk Lady Raiders went 2-0 against the Sabine Lady Cardinals to become the 3A-15/16 Bi-District champions, extending their 2023 undefeated winning streak to 24 games in a row. They won 4-1 on Friday and improved on that performance with 9-1 on Saturday.
"We left too many runners on base," said coach Bill Morton about game one. "I have been adjusting the lineup the past couple of games to try and find the most efficient way to produce runs...Even though we won there are still many things we need to work on."
Morton added that the girls hit the ball much better in game two thanks to having a hitting practice right before.
Of their 12 hits in Saturday's game, both Jaime Jose and Natalie Christy hit triples and Piper Morton and Kyrsten Price hit home runs. Christy went 3-for-4 at the plate for the most hits and drove in two runs. Morton, Lilly Waddell and Price had two hits each.
Waddell started on the pitcher's mound and lasted two and one-third innings on Saturday. She allowed one hit and one run, walked four and struck out four. Christy pitched in relief for the final four and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and no runs, walking two and striking out two.
"[Waddell's] mechanics were a little off so I brought in Natalie. Natalie is a great pitcher as well and she came in to get the job done," said Morton. "Like I told the girls last night, we are going to have to use both pitchers down the road."
Waddell had a solid Friday night, going seven innings where she allowed two hits and one run and struck out 14. She also made two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Piper Morton and Price also hit doubles.
The Lady Raiders will face the Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers for the Area playoff series beginning on Friday at Grand Saline High School.