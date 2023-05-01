The West Rusk Lady Raiders went 2-0 against the Sabine Lady Cardinals to become the 3A-15/16 Bi-District champions, extending their 2023 undefeated winning streak to 24 games in a row. They won 4-1 on Friday and improved on that performance with 9-1 on Saturday.

"We left too many runners on base," said coach Bill Morton about game one. "I have been adjusting the lineup the past couple of games to try and find the most efficient way to produce runs...Even though we won there are still many things we need to work on."

