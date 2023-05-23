The West Rusk Lady Raiders and Tatum Lady Eagles have received multiple 3A-16 All-District honors for the 2023 season.
Among the Superlative honors, Lilly Waddell and Piper Morton were both named Co-Most Valuable Player for the district. Natalie Christy was named Co-Utility Player of the Year. Tatum’s Yahnya Acevedo was Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Camryn Milam was Offensive Player of the Year.
West Rusk’s Bill Morton was named to the district’s Coaching Staff of the Year.
For the 1st Team honors, West Rusk’s Dustyn Redden was All-District Designated Hitter, Summer Lejeune was All-District Flex Player, Krysten Price was All-District Infield and Carlie Buckner was All-District Outfield. Tatum’s Beka Stockton was All-District Pitcher, Sanyia Cotton was All-District Infield and Aundrea Bradley was All-District Outfield.
For 2nd Team honors, West Rusk’s Macie Blizzard was All-District Infield and Faith Cochran was All-District Outfield. Tatum’s Noa Cart was All-District Pitcher, Lily Crawford was All-District Infield and Braylee Barnes was All-District Outfield.
West Rusk’s Jaimie Jose, Aylin Roch, Odeon Marmalejo and Tatum’s Jasmyne Taylor each earned Honorable Mention.