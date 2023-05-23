The West Rusk Lady Raiders and Tatum Lady Eagles have received multiple 3A-16 All-District honors for the 2023 season.

Among the Superlative honors, Lilly Waddell and Piper Morton were both named Co-Most Valuable Player for the district. Natalie Christy was named Co-Utility Player of the Year. Tatum’s Yahnya Acevedo was Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Camryn Milam was Offensive Player of the Year.

