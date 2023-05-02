Henderson (4A-17): The Lady Lions went 0-2 against the Bullard Lady Panthers, falling to them 2-12 and 4-12 on Friday.

Freshman Jacie Boothe pitched all seven innings of game one, surrendering seven hits and striking out six. Jaci Taylor led Henderson in hits, going 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI. Chloe Ellis, McKenna Moon, Kristina Jackson had one hit each and Addy Davis had one RBI.

