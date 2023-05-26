The Overton Lady Mustangs have earned multiple 19-2A All-District honors after wrapping up their 2023 season.
The Overton Lady Mustangs have earned multiple 19-2A All-District honors after wrapping up their 2023 season.
In superlatives, Brylie Smith was named Defensive Most Valuable Player.
In the 1st team honors, Halle Mayfield was named All-District Infield, Anna Perkins was All-District Utility Player, Montana Tarkington was All-District Catcher and Alex Brown was All-District Outfield.
For 2nd team honors, Kayla Nobles was All-District Infield and Kyuana Brown was All-District Outfield.
Four players received Honorable Mention including Sarah Emery, Chelsea Jordan, Lila Gurley and Ne'kila Weir.
Additionally, Brown, Smith, Tarkington, Lexi Allison, Mayfield, Emery, Perkins, Siann Levoy, Kasha Williams and Mason Fenter made the 2023 Academic All-District list.
The Lady Mustangs' 7-3 record earned them a third-place finish in district and they went 18-17 overall this season.