In the wake of their season-ending playoff loss to Bullard, multiple members of the Henderson Lady Lions softball team have earned 4A District 17 All-District honors and were named to the Academic All-District list for 2022-2023.
Freshman Jacie Boothe was named Newcomer of the Year.
Senior Jaci Taylor was named 1st Team All-District Utility.
Sophomore Chloe Ellis was named 1st Team All-District Infield.
Senior Ty'Ra Mosley was named 1st Team All-District Designated Player.
Freshman Ta'niya Vanzandt was named 1st Team All-District Outfield.
Sophomore Kristina Jackson was named 2nd Team All-District Infield.
Senior Sunny Goen, sophomore Addy Davis, senior Charli Bird and freshman McKenna Moon all earned Honorable Mention.
Taylor, Bird, Goen, Mosley, Courtney Norris, Ellis, Davis, Jackson, Moon Vanzandt and Boothe all made it to the Academic All-District list.