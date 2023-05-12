Jordan Williams of the Henderson Lady Lions’ varsity team has been selected by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) to play in their Senior All-Star game this weekend. TASCO holds this event every year to showcase the best soccer players from each region and it’s the first time a Henderson High School (HS) student has received the honor.
“This proves to me that you determine your own success,” said Williams. “All of the countless hours and money my family and I have put into this sport, and receiving so many recognitions this year allows me to see that it was worth it.”
Williams made her mark this past season as the top scorer in the district. She broke the Henderson HS single-season scoring record with 43 and finished the season with 53 goals scored and 136 career goals.
“Growing up, I knew I was going to break the school records and be the best I could be at whatever I do,” said Williams. “Jesus Christ was my strength and allowed me to play this beautiful game, and now I get to continue my career at LeTourneau.”
Williams’ head coach, Oscar Guevara, couldn’t be prouder. “Jordan receiving this honor is a great reminder that hard work does pay off. She stayed many afternoons and worked on her own after practice. She would also train on the weekends when she was not playing club.”
Williams is also very grateful to the support and guidance she’s had from Guevara and assistant coach Karley Free. “I truly believe God placed them to coach me this year to teach me patience, allow me to love the sport even more, and show me that there are good coaches out there. Before them, no one had ever been nominated for the All-State team, much less knew what it was. They saw my true potential when sometimes I didn’t see it myself. With the lessons they taught me this year, I hope to inspire the younger generations of soccer players to work hard and dream big.”
William says that most of all she feels blessed to experience this. “Blessed with the talent, nomination, God, my parents, my 2023 HHS season team, and Coach Guevara and Free.”
Her All-Star game, set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio, will feature the best seniors from Region 2 and Region 1. Williams, a veteran competitor, is ecstatic and not remotely intimidated by competing alongside those girls, some of whom she already knows well from club soccer.
“I can’t wait to showcase my abilities and show everyone why I deserve to be there.”
The Lady Lions TASCO recognitions this year also include a 2nd Team All-State Forward honor for Williams. Jordyn Lybrand was named 1st Team All-State Goalkeeper and Hali Reyes was named 2nd Team All-Region Defender.