Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams of the Henderson Lady Lions was named to TASCO’s Region 2 Senior All-Star team to play in a showcase game against Region 1 in San Antonio on May 13.

 Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News

Jordan Williams of the Henderson Lady Lions’ varsity team has been selected by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) to play in their Senior All-Star game this weekend. TASCO holds this event every year to showcase the best soccer players from each region and it’s the first time a Henderson High School (HS) student has received the honor.

“This proves to me that you determine your own success,” said Williams. “All of the countless hours and money my family and I have put into this sport, and receiving so many recognitions this year allows me to see that it was worth it.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription