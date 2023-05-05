The Henderson Middle School Cubs soccer A team finished first in their spring league group after a 2-2 tie against Whitehouse on Thursday. Playing in a competitive group that includes Bullard, Palestine and Three Lakes, the Cubs’ overall record was three wins, two ties and zero losses.
The Cubs B team finished third in the rankings with one win and two losses.
“This competitive playing let’s us see ahead to the future since we get to see powerhouse Palestine,” said coach Jorge Cardenas, who also coaches for the high school teams. “This season helps us measure the short and long-term goals in the Henderson soccer program, as well.”
The Middle School soccer season will close with a championship tournament beginning with the semi-finals on Thursday. The A team is hosting their semi-final game against Boulter at 6:15 p.m. If the Cubs win that game, they will play for the championship against the winner of the other high seed game in the finals on May 18. Whichever team has the better record will host.
“I am very excited about this group of young men and I’m looking forward to the years ahead at the high school with them,” added Cardenas.