The Henderson Middle School Cubs soccer A team finished first in their spring league group after a 2-2 tie against Whitehouse on Thursday. Playing in a competitive group that includes Bullard, Palestine and Three Lakes, the Cubs’ overall record was three wins, two ties and zero losses.

The Cubs B team finished third in the rankings with one win and two losses.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription