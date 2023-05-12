The Henderson Middle School Cubs A Team fell short in their league semifinal game on Thursday, losing to the Boulter Vikings 3-1.
The Henderson Middle School Cubs A Team fell short in their league semifinal game on Thursday, losing to the Boulter Vikings 3-1.
“We played with a lot of heart but that was not enough tonight,” said coach Jorge Cardenas.
Boulter scored two goals in the first period and their third goal came late in the second period. Henderson’s Erik Garza scored their only goal with seconds left to spare before halftime.
Air balls and loose balls that they lost control over contributed to the loss, noted Cardenas. “There’s only so much the goalie can do if we freeze and we’re not engaged with the play.”
Cardenas thinks the Cubs were a stronger team player by player but just didn’t play their best. He praised Boulter’s number 12 player, who was a proven offensive threat and led the Vikings to victory.
After the game, Cardenas encouraged the Cubs to look ahead because they’ve got one more game left which will really test them. They will play Moore MS in Tyler for third place in the league on Thursday.
Cardenas also asked the community to pray for a quick recovery for a Boulter player who suffered an injury in Thursday’s game.
