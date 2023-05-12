Henderson Cubs Soccer Erik Garza

The Henderson Cubs celebrate Erik Garza (#16) after he scored a goal late in the first period against the Boulter Vikings on Thursday.

 Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News

The Henderson Middle School Cubs A Team fell short in their league semifinal game on Thursday, losing to the Boulter Vikings 3-1.

“We played with a lot of heart but that was not enough tonight,” said coach Jorge Cardenas.

