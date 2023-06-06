Seven area football players took part in Saturday's Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Heart of a Champion All-Star Bowl at Longview's Lobo Stadium. After a brief lightning delay, the Red Team which featured Henderson's Shuntreveon Roquemore and Tatum's Corie Rollins triumphed 29-7 over the Blue Team which included Henderson's Vantrevious Landon, Tatum's Jacoby Norris, Overton's Sawyer Rogers, Carlisle's Brody Eaves and West Rusk's Will Jackson.
Several FCA players were singled out for awards when the game concluded, including Jackson who took home the Blue Team's Heart of a Champion plaque. Jackson had one carry for 35 yards and one catch for seven yards.