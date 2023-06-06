WHITEHOUSE—Area softballers made an impression at the ninth annual Northeast Texas (NETX) Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Heart of a Champion All-Star Softball Game that ended in an 8-8 tie in extra innings on Friday.
West Rusk's Piper Morton, playing for the Red Team, stole three bases in the third inning including a steal of home. She also had an RBI single in the fourth inning, contributing to the Red Team's 8-0 lead at that point in the game.
The score was 8-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth, where Henderson's Charli Bird, playing for the Blue Team, got on base with a double and then Henderson's Jaci Taylor had an RBI single. An RBI double from Addison Wittram (Malakoff) made the score 8-5 and then Hadi Fults (Bullard) hit a two-run homer. Trinity Hawkins (Hawkins) hit a follow-up home run to tie the game.
The Blue Team's three runs in the bottom of the fourth came from Hawkins' RBI triple and an RBI single fro Mattison Buster (Como-Pickton).
The Red Team's Sarah Phillips (Gilmer) and Camie Welborn (Harmony) had two hits each. Teagan Graul (Bullard), Makayla Menchue (Hallsville), Hailey Ledbetter (Mabank), Baylee Sales (Mabank), RaJohnna Canady (Gilmer) and Chloe Copeland (Harleton) each had one hit.
Sales started on the pitcher's mound for the Red Team, pitching three shutout innings where she allowed two hits and struck out one. She came back to close 1.2 innings with three strikeouts. Welborn pitched two innings and Phillips pitched 2.1.
Fults pitched three innings for the Blue Team and had six strikeouts. Reagan Rios (Longview) pitched three innings and Buster pitched the final three innings.