WHITEHOUSE—Area softballers made an impression at the ninth annual Northeast Texas (NETX) Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Heart of a Champion All-Star Softball Game that ended in an 8-8 tie in extra innings on Friday.

West Rusk's Piper Morton, playing for the Red Team, stole three bases in the third inning including a steal of home. She also had an RBI single in the fourth inning, contributing to the Red Team's 8-0 lead at that point in the game.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription