High school volleyball teams around Rusk County were officially back in the gym on Monday for a week of rigorous practices.
Henderson, Tatum, West Rusk and Leverett’s Chapel jump into pre-season scrimmages on Friday and Saturday. West Rusk is hosting Carlisle and Leverett’s Chapel as well as Garrison for several hours of varsity and JV games.
The Henderson volleyball teams have concluded four days of two-a-day practices and are ready for a weekend of pre-season scrimmages including a play day at Hallsville Middle School on Friday and another play day at Whitehouse on Saturday.
For a little extra fun, the Lady Lions had themed days for their first week of practices, including neon colors, a throwback to the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s and a school spirit colors day. After concluding Thursday morning’s practice they were rewarded with an afternoon of team bonding in Tyler.
The previous weekend the Lady Lions traveled to Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas for SMU’s Team Camp where they got to compete against 6A, 5A and other 4A schools.
The Tatum Lady Eagles are hosting Beckville, Kilgore and Texas High on Friday for varsity and JV scrimmages. They will follow that with a home game against Central Heights on Monday.
The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions’ travel to Gary on Friday for scrimmages with Alto, Big Sandy and Gary before their play day at West Rusk on Saturday.