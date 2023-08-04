Rusk County high school football teams officially began practices for the 2023 season on Monday and doggedly endured a full week of triple-digit temperatures. Assistants were regularly on the field distributing water to keep the athletes hydrated as they worked through exhaustive drills under the direction of their exacting coaches.
Several teams including Mount Enterprise, Leverett’s Chapel, Tatum and Carlisle are practicing early in the morning to try to avoid the worst heat of the day. Tatum and Henderson fortunately have their indoor arenas to practice in for some relief from the sun.
A focus for Henderson during these early practices is finding their new quarterback now that Jacobe Robinson has graduated and gone on to Boston College. Three Henderson players are in the running for the job: junior Jordan Smiley and sophomores Vince Howard and Macen Jones.
“It’s a wide-open competition right now,” says head coach Clay Baker. For their starting quarterback, they’re looking for someone who can manage the offense and stay composed to avoid turnovers. Baker says the three are learning the system and putting in the work but they have a lot of tests to pass yet. Smiley has never played quarterback at this level and Howard and Jones have never played varsity. “We’re trying to put them into situations and environments right now that are game simulated as we can to kind of get some chaos and see how they handle that.”
Baker expects a decision will be made there after Henderson’s second scrimmage. Their first scrimmage will be at home against Pine Tree on Aug. 11 and the second will be at Nacogdoches on Aug. 17.
Several area teams have overhauled all or most of their coaching staff including Mount Enterprise, Henderson and Overton.
Carlisle’s new head coach Connor Sharp has challenged the team with a “fast and furious” coaching style with not a lot of downtime. “First few days have been phenomenal,” says Sharp. “They’re doing everything we’ve asked them to do. They’re executing well and retaining a lot of knowledge from the spring. I’m really proud of where we’re at. We’ve got to keep going, we’ve got a long ways to go, but we have some really phenomenal kids.”
Overton’s new head coach Scotty Laymance is a familiar face to the Mustangs as their former offensive coordinator and that transition has been a simple one. “They know what my expectations are. There wasn’t a whole lot of having to get to know somebody, which makes it easier for both the coach and the kids,” Laymance notes. “I think it’s been pretty smooth. But you know, we’ve got really good kids, so that makes it even better.”
Mount Enterprise’s head coach Scott Ponder is especially excited that they have a JV team for the first time in many years, which he says is one of the most important things they’re doing right now. “We’re really excited. The effort’s great. The attitude’s great. We’ve got a huge turnout to play this year. We think we’re going to be a lot better than we were a year ago,” says Ponder. “We’re being real conscientious about doing things the right way and building for the future. All kids get coached, all kids play.”
Look for more stories on each Rusk County team in the Henderson News’ 2023 Gridiron football preview being published on Aug. 25.