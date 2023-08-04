Rusk County high school football teams officially began practices for the 2023 season on Monday and doggedly endured a full week of triple-digit temperatures. Assistants were regularly on the field distributing water to keep the athletes hydrated as they worked through exhaustive drills under the direction of their exacting coaches.

Several teams including Mount Enterprise, Leverett’s Chapel, Tatum and Carlisle are practicing early in the morning to try to avoid the worst heat of the day. Tatum and Henderson fortunately have their indoor arenas to practice in for some relief from the sun.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription