Five baseball players from Rusk County high schools were named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Baseball Teams for the 2023 season.
Truitt Anthony of the Tatum Eagles was named Second Team Pitcher. Anthony went 11-1 on the mound with a 0.65 ERA and 107 strikeouts. Camron Redwine received Honorable Mention as the Eagles’ catcher. Redwine hit .319 and had seven home runs, seven doubles, four triples and 38 RBI.
Jimmie Harper of the West Rusk Raiders was named second team third baseman. Harper hit .442, had a .500 OBP, two home runs, 38 hits, 30 singles, six doubles, 21 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Receiving Honorable Mention was West Rusk outfielder Jason Reasoner.
Demarion Brown of Leverett’s Chapel received Honorable Mention for the 1A All-State team as a Third Baseman. Brown hit .500 for the season and had 27 singles, six doubles, two triples, one home run and 11 RBI.
Selections were made by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media from around the state.