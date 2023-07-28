Five baseball players from Rusk County high schools were named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Baseball Teams for the 2023 season.

Truitt Anthony of the Tatum Eagles was named Second Team Pitcher. Anthony went 11-1 on the mound with a 0.65 ERA and 107 strikeouts. Camron Redwine received Honorable Mention as the Eagles’ catcher. Redwine hit .319 and had seven home runs, seven doubles, four triples and 38 RBI.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription