Area Dixie Youth Baseball All-Star teams from Henderson, Tatum and Overton competed in their District Tournaments over the weekend.

The Henderson Boys Baseball Association’s (HBBA) All-Star 14U team earned a spot in their tournament district championship game with a 7-1 semi-final victory over Arp on Monday evening at the Henderson Sports Complex. Pitching for Henderson was Caden Harman who threw a no-hitter over six innings with 15 strikeouts out of 20 batters and only one walk.

