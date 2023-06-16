Ten Overton Mustangs have earned 19-2A All-District honors after their 2023 baseball season.
In superlative honors, Rylan Holleman was named All-District Co-Newcomer of the Year.
Among the All-District First Team honors was Brody Brown (Utility), Isaiah Hawkins (Outfield) and Braxton Harper (Infield).
All-District Second Team honors went to Mason Rowe (Infield), Sawyer Rogers (Outfield) and Bryce Still (Pitcher).
Bryson Bobbitt (Infield), Caden Thornton (Infield) and Joey Zalman (Outfield) all received Honorable Mention.
The Mustangs had an 11-11 win-loss record this season and went 11-7 in district. Their season concluded with losses to the Frankston Indians in their Bi-District playoff series.