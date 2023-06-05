Little basketballers filled Overton ISD's gymnasiums for a four-day summer skills camp that ended on Friday last week. Overall, 84 kids from grades four through nine participated, with 53 of those in the lower camp (fourth through seventh grade) and 31 in the upper camp (eighth through ninth grade).
"I was proud of our campers and their attention to learning new skills and how hard they worked," said Overton's head coach Kerry McConnell who managed the camp. "Skills emphasized were shooting, ball handling, footwork, passing, rebounding, defense and layups. Campers participated in contests like Dribble Tag, Knock Out, Layups, Hot Shot, Freethrows, Relays, Obstacles Courses and 3 on 3."
As Friday's morning camp wrapped up, McConnell told campers not to value the game over their friends beside them. "It's just a game. What's inside you is more important. If you lose a game, there will be more games to play. How you react is a test of your character. Be happy for the people who won."
Award certificates were handed out at the end, not just to acknowledge contest winners but also for the campers who demonstrated personal character like Heart, Hustle, Pride, Sportsmanship, Attitude, Leadership and Best Teammate. Some campers also earned Camper of the Day and Most Outstanding Camper awards honoring both athletic skill and their internal, intangible qualities.
McConnell was very pleased with this year's turnout and extended his appreciation to all the sponsors who made it financially possible including Chick-fil-A Kilgore, Charlie's Snow Cones, Brookshires of Overton and Dairy Queen of Overton. He also thanked the counselors who ran the drills and games, handed out cookies, registered campers and cheered them as they arrived, ran the sound and contest table and handed out t-shirts, basketballs and popsicles at the end of camp each day.
"Thank you to the Overton ISD Cafeteria for providing burgers, chips and water to athletes after camp on Friday. Thank you to all those coaches, employees and those who touch Overton ISD that graciously provided assistance for and at our camp. Thanks to our campers from Overton and the surrounding area for making this a great camp. Thank you to Athletic Director Scotty Laymance for his support of our camp as well as Principal Jeff Hogg and Superintendent Larrry Calhoun."
There are plans for a similar camp next May as well as after-school camps for first through third graders near the end of the coming school year. Additionally, Overton ISD is hosting Summer Skills Training for Overton fourth through sixth graders on June 8, 15, 22 and 29 with no registration required.