Little basketballers filled Overton ISD's gymnasiums for a four-day summer skills camp that ended on Friday last week. Overall, 84 kids from grades four through nine participated, with 53 of those in the lower camp (fourth through seventh grade) and 31 in the upper camp (eighth through ninth grade).

"I was proud of our campers and their attention to learning new skills and how hard they worked," said Overton's head coach Kerry McConnell who managed the camp. "Skills emphasized were shooting, ball handling, footwork, passing, rebounding, defense and layups. Campers participated in contests like Dribble Tag, Knock Out, Layups, Hot Shot, Freethrows, Relays, Obstacles Courses and 3 on 3."

