The Tatum Lady Eagles’ lost their season opener at home against Central Heights in a five set marathon and the Overton Lady Mustangs took a 3-1 loss on the road against Troup on Monday night.

Like Tatum, the Central Heights Lady Devils are a 3A team who went undefeated in their district and ran deep into the playoffs last season. How closely matched they were showed in the scores, with set one going to Tatum 25-20, set two going to Central Heights 21-25, set three going back to Tatum 25-19 and set four 21-25 to Central Heights. By set five, the Lady Eagles had run out of steam and were outdone 6-15.

