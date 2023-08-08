The Tatum Lady Eagles’ lost their season opener at home against Central Heights in a five set marathon and the Overton Lady Mustangs took a 3-1 loss on the road against Troup on Monday night.
Like Tatum, the Central Heights Lady Devils are a 3A team who went undefeated in their district and ran deep into the playoffs last season. How closely matched they were showed in the scores, with set one going to Tatum 25-20, set two going to Central Heights 21-25, set three going back to Tatum 25-19 and set four 21-25 to Central Heights. By set five, the Lady Eagles had run out of steam and were outdone 6-15.
Tatum’s outstanding players were Kamdyn Scott (21 kills, 10 digs, one block), Taydem Barker (20 assists, 18 digs, two aces), Kaysen Foster (nine kills, 14 digs), Aundrea Bradley (five kills, one assist, four digs), Katelyn Jacobs (five kills, one block, one dig) and Karly Stroud (30 digs, two aces).
Next up for Tatum is a tournament taking place at Central Heights from Aug. 10-12.
The Lady Mustangs were a bit rusty to start against the Troup Lady Tigers, a 3A team who went 10-2 in their district last season. They trailed them all of set one for a 21-25 finish. Overton held on to an early lead for most of set two before Troup tied it 20-20 and then pulled ahead to win it 21-25.
The Lady Mustangs looked energized and determined not to let Troup run away with the game for set three. They took an early lead again and this time held off a Troup rally to win it 25-21. The Lady Mustangs couldn’t maintain that energy for set four and Troup took it 14-25.
Outstanding Overton players were Catherine Dennis (nine kills, 26 digs, four blocks, one ace), Kayla Nobles (13 kills, 21 digs, six blocks, one ace), Kaylee Stephens (16 assists, five digs, three kills), Halle Mayfield (10 digs, two kills, one ace) and Ja’Miya O’Neal (12 digs, three kills, one block).
Overton will have their first home game on Tuesday night against North Hopkins.