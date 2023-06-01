Three East Texas softball stars hosted a skills camp for local up-and-coming softballers this week at the Henderson Sports Complex. Former Henderson Lady Lions Maggi Dickerson and Jaci Taylor and Van alumnus and current pitcher at the University of North Texas Skylar Savage led 20 local kids, first grade through eighth grade, in softball exercises across three days, braving the summer heat to impart valuable skills like proper stance, contact, extension, swings, bunting and how to run bases.
Day three saw the girls practicing fielding and getting outs with Dickerson batting balls to various spots in the field while other girls ran around the bases as fast as they could. Their reward for their hard work was another go at the slip-and-slide to cool off.